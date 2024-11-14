New future-ready single-slot PXIe controller for high-performance T&M applications from Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching &
simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has today
announced its next-generation single-slot PXIe embedded controller (model
43-920-002) – the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller
available for the PXI Express platform. Debuting at electronica, the world’s
leading trade fair for the electronics industry, the new module builds on
Pickering’s existing controller offering.
Pickering’s model 43-920-001, its first PXI embedded controller, was the
first single-slot Gen 4 controller available for the PXI Express platform.
As well as giving customers a unique and powerful new option for their
controller choice, it enabled Pickering to provide ‘one-stop shop’ turnkey
PXIe systems consisting of chassis, embedded controller (optionally loaded
with Windows OS and Pickering drivers), switching/simulation/instrumen
modules, and cabling all under one PO, making purchasing and test system
integration much more straightforward. It also allowed Pickering to offer an
embedded controller for its 21-slot PXIe hybrid chassis, which only has a
single controller slot.
Building on this first controller, Pickering’s next generation 43-920-002
PXIe embedded controller
<http://www.pickeringtest.com/
ule> is the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller
available for the PXIe platform – with up to 2x the performance of the
43-920-001. The PXI-5 PXI Express hardware specification, rev. 2.0 compliant
controller is powered by an 11th generation Intel Xeon processor, combined
with 64 GB DDR4 memory and a 2 TB m.2 Type B SSD. With up to 28 GB/s system
throughput, using either 4-link or 2-link configuration, the controller
easily supports demanding high bandwidth test and measurement applications
with future-ready PCIe Gen4 and 10GBASE-T interconnectivity.
“Our new controller is the most compact and powerful 3U embedded controller
available in a single-slot form factor for the PXI Express and CompactPCI
Express platforms, combining capability and cost-effectiveness,” said Lee
Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “With up to twice
the performance of the previous generation controller, its high-performance
spec and future-proof interface capabilities are designed to handle even the
most demanding high bandwidth T&M applications.”
This single-slot controller is ideal for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis,
including the latest 42-927-101 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis
<https://www.pickeringtest.com
hassis> . Pickering also offers a turnkey factory configuration service to
streamline set-up, including Windows OS and driver installations, licensing,
and optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch, simulation and
instrumentation modules.
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and
simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the
industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI,
and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions,
diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by
our in-house software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit: www.pickeringtest.com
