New future-ready single-slot PXIe controller for high-performance T&M applications from Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching &

simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has today

announced its next-generation single-slot PXIe embedded controller (model

43-920-002) – the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller

available for the PXI Express platform. Debuting at electronica, the world’s

leading trade fair for the electronics industry, the new module builds on

Pickering’s existing controller offering.

Pickering’s model 43-920-001, its first PXI embedded controller, was the

first single-slot Gen 4 controller available for the PXI Express platform.

As well as giving customers a unique and powerful new option for their

controller choice, it enabled Pickering to provide ‘one-stop shop’ turnkey

PXIe systems consisting of chassis, embedded controller (optionally loaded

with Windows OS and Pickering drivers), switching/simulation/instrumen tation

modules, and cabling all under one PO, making purchasing and test system

integration much more straightforward. It also allowed Pickering to offer an

embedded controller for its 21-slot PXIe hybrid chassis, which only has a

single controller slot.

Building on this first controller, Pickering’s next generation 43-920-002

PXIe embedded controller

<http://www.pickeringtest.com/ product/43-920-002-pxie-embedd ed-controler-mod

ule> is the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller

available for the PXIe platform – with up to 2x the performance of the

43-920-001. The PXI-5 PXI Express hardware specification, rev. 2.0 compliant

controller is powered by an 11th generation Intel Xeon processor, combined

with 64 GB DDR4 memory and a 2 TB m.2 Type B SSD. With up to 28 GB/s system

throughput, using either 4-link or 2-link configuration, the controller

easily supports demanding high bandwidth test and measurement applications

with future-ready PCIe Gen4 and 10GBASE-T interconnectivity.

“Our new controller is the most compact and powerful 3U embedded controller

available in a single-slot form factor for the PXI Express and CompactPCI

Express platforms, combining capability and cost-effectiveness,” said Lee

Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “With up to twice

the performance of the previous generation controller, its high-performance

spec and future-proof interface capabilities are designed to handle even the

most demanding high bandwidth T&M applications.”

This single-slot controller is ideal for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis,

including the latest 42-927-101 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis

<https://www.pickeringtest.com /product/42-927-101-pxie-21- slot-full-hybrid-c

hassis> . Pickering also offers a turnkey factory configuration service to

streamline set-up, including Windows OS and driver installations, licensing,

and optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch, simulation and

instrumentation modules.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and

simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the

industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI,

and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions,

diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by

our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit: www.pickeringtest.com