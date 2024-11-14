Pulsiv to revolutionise the USB-C charging market by becoming the first company to deliver 240W from a single 1C port

Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) innovator of power electronics
technology, become the world’s first company to deliver 240W from a single
USB-C port. This ground-breaking achievement has been developed by combining
a Pulsiv OSMIUM front-end design
industry standard flyback which passes strict EMC/Line Current requirements
and is guaranteed to change the global charging market.
Existing 240W USB-C chargers distribute the power across multiple ports with
a maximum of 140W being delivered from a single 1C port. This leaves many
higher power applications such as monitors, gaming laptops, and small
domestic appliances unable to benefit from the common USB-C interface and
fast-charging protocol. Traditional Boost PFC+LLC based designs are
notoriously noisy, so EMC compliance can be a challenge. They are also
expensive and do not respond well to variable output voltages or rapidly
changing load requirements. Pulsiv OSMIUM technology enables a flyback
topology to be used at higher power levels which solves all of these
problems.
Delivering 240 Watts of power has an immense impact on reducing the charge
time of virtually all battery-powered products. Chief Product Officer at
Pulsiv, Dr Tim Moore, who was also former Chief Technology Officer at
consumer brands, SharkNinja and GHD, understands this more than most and
comments: “The small domestic appliance market has been anxiously waiting
for USB-C technology to achieve higher power levels. Cordless power/garden
tools, vacuums and portable kitchen appliances are just a small selection of
products that can benefit from super-fast efficient USB-C charging. With
battery technology already well advanced, 240W enables charge times to be
reduced by up to 80%, smashing charge anxiety and driving a new paradigm for
small domestic appliances.”
Pulsiv’s Director of Global Sales, Nick Theodoris has been collecting
valuable feedback from customers around the world and adds: “240W USB-C is
causing huge excitement in the industry. Manufacturers of in-wall sockets,
in-desk solutions, and after-market chargers can now bring new levels of
charging within existing products, but this further enables them to develop
entirely new solutions too. However, the interest doesn’t stop there.
Applications such as televisions, monitors, projectors, and games consoles
which don’t require charging, can benefit from 240W USB-C power supplies. It
enables the entire power electronics to be removed from the product which
significantly reduces the overall size, weight, and cost. We’re expecting to
uncover even more applications which can benefit from our ground-breaking
solution and the level of interest so far has been unprecedented. I’m
looking forward to how Pulsiv will completely redefine the fast-charging
space.”
The company’s strategy for deploying this exciting technology adds further
flexibility for customers. Three options are set to be offered:
1. Reference Design. A reference design containing a datasheet,
schematic, and bill of materials will be published on www.pulsiv.com
<http://www.pulsiv.com/> in the coming weeks. This will enable anyone to
start designing and laying out their own 240W USB-C solution and become one
of the first in the world to adopt 240W USB-C.
2. Standard Assembled Module. For those whose resources and time are
limited, Pulsiv will offer a standard fully assembled module with 1 x USB-C
connector. The specification and design of this standard module has already
started and pre-orders for samples can be placed now for delivery in late
March 2025, with mass production quantities being delivered from July 2025
onwards. A number of Pulsiv’s distributors, including Digikey, will also
stock the standard modules for fast delivery to customers globally.
3. Custom Assembled Module. For anyone that has more specific
requirements, custom assembled modules will also be offered. This enables
customers to determine their own specification, which can include the number
and location of USB connectors, input voltage range, and any specific
mechanical form factor requirements. This flexible option will come with an
NRE of just $10,000 and an MOQ of 500pcs providing a very reasonable entry
point for everyone.
For more information on this ground-breaking design, please contact the
Pulsiv team <https://www.pulsiv.com/contac
distributors <https://www.pulsiv.com/distri
About Pulsiv
Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented
new and intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency.
Located in Cambridge (UK) and Plymouth (UK), we design and develop
world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power supplies and solar
energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique
power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial
devices, while also enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the
world.
Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and reduce
overall energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more
reliable, and less harmful to the environment. Our team combines expertise
in scientific research, intellectual property, product design,
semiconductors, consumer devices, sales, marketing, and distribution to
deliver best-in-class products that can be successfully deployed on a global
scale.
