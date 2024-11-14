Pulsiv to revolutionise the USB-C charging market by becoming the first company to deliver 240W from a single 1C port

Pulsiv Limited, the Cambridge (UK) innovator of power electronics

technology, become the world’s first company to deliver 240W from a single

USB-C port. This ground-breaking achievement has been developed by combining

a Pulsiv OSMIUM front-end design

<https://www.pulsiv.com/refere nce-designs-ac-to-dc-front- end-only> with an

industry standard flyback which passes strict EMC/Line Current requirements

and is guaranteed to change the global charging market.

Existing 240W USB-C chargers distribute the power across multiple ports with

a maximum of 140W being delivered from a single 1C port. This leaves many

higher power applications such as monitors, gaming laptops, and small

domestic appliances unable to benefit from the common USB-C interface and

fast-charging protocol. Traditional Boost PFC+LLC based designs are

notoriously noisy, so EMC compliance can be a challenge. They are also

expensive and do not respond well to variable output voltages or rapidly

changing load requirements. Pulsiv OSMIUM technology enables a flyback

topology to be used at higher power levels which solves all of these

problems.

Delivering 240 Watts of power has an immense impact on reducing the charge

time of virtually all battery-powered products. Chief Product Officer at

Pulsiv, Dr Tim Moore, who was also former Chief Technology Officer at

consumer brands, SharkNinja and GHD, understands this more than most and

comments: “The small domestic appliance market has been anxiously waiting

for USB-C technology to achieve higher power levels. Cordless power/garden

tools, vacuums and portable kitchen appliances are just a small selection of

products that can benefit from super-fast efficient USB-C charging. With

battery technology already well advanced, 240W enables charge times to be

reduced by up to 80%, smashing charge anxiety and driving a new paradigm for

small domestic appliances.”

Pulsiv’s Director of Global Sales, Nick Theodoris has been collecting

valuable feedback from customers around the world and adds: “240W USB-C is

causing huge excitement in the industry. Manufacturers of in-wall sockets,

in-desk solutions, and after-market chargers can now bring new levels of

charging within existing products, but this further enables them to develop

entirely new solutions too. However, the interest doesn’t stop there.

Applications such as televisions, monitors, projectors, and games consoles

which don’t require charging, can benefit from 240W USB-C power supplies. It

enables the entire power electronics to be removed from the product which

significantly reduces the overall size, weight, and cost. We’re expecting to

uncover even more applications which can benefit from our ground-breaking

solution and the level of interest so far has been unprecedented. I’m

looking forward to how Pulsiv will completely redefine the fast-charging

space.”

The company’s strategy for deploying this exciting technology adds further

flexibility for customers. Three options are set to be offered:

1. Reference Design. A reference design containing a datasheet,

schematic, and bill of materials will be published on www.pulsiv.com

<http://www.pulsiv.com/> in the coming weeks. This will enable anyone to

start designing and laying out their own 240W USB-C solution and become one

of the first in the world to adopt 240W USB-C.

2. Standard Assembled Module. For those whose resources and time are

limited, Pulsiv will offer a standard fully assembled module with 1 x USB-C

connector. The specification and design of this standard module has already

started and pre-orders for samples can be placed now for delivery in late

March 2025, with mass production quantities being delivered from July 2025

onwards. A number of Pulsiv’s distributors, including Digikey, will also

stock the standard modules for fast delivery to customers globally.

3. Custom Assembled Module. For anyone that has more specific

requirements, custom assembled modules will also be offered. This enables

customers to determine their own specification, which can include the number

and location of USB connectors, input voltage range, and any specific

mechanical form factor requirements. This flexible option will come with an

NRE of just $10,000 and an MOQ of 500pcs providing a very reasonable entry

point for everyone.

For more information on this ground-breaking design, please contact the

Pulsiv team <https://www.pulsiv.com/contac t-us> , any of their franchised

distributors <https://www.pulsiv.com/distri butors> , or visit www.pulsiv.com

About Pulsiv

Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented

new and intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency.

Located in Cambridge (UK) and Plymouth (UK), we design and develop

world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power supplies and solar

energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique

power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial

devices, while also enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the

world.

Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and reduce

overall energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more

reliable, and less harmful to the environment. Our team combines expertise

in scientific research, intellectual property, product design,

semiconductors, consumer devices, sales, marketing, and distribution to

deliver best-in-class products that can be successfully deployed on a global

scale.