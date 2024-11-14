E Tech Group Named Platinum Partner in Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

E Tech Group, a leader in providing high-quality automation, control and
engineering services for industrial clients, today announced the company has
been designated a Platinum System Integrator within the Rockwell Automation
PartnerNetworkT.
“Platinum status is achieved by invitation only and is the highest level of
partnership within the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner
Program. It is an exclusive recognition reserved for less than 1% of our
partners and a reflection of E Tech Group’s ability to meet our most
rigorous standards of technical expertise and customer service in alignment
with the strategic objectives of Rockwell Automation,” said Don Shoemaker,
Regional Vice President, North America Market Access, Rockwell Automation.
“As part of their participation in our Early Adopter Program, we are
appreciative of E Tech Group’s valuable feedback regarding the FactoryTalkR
DataMosaixT and PlantPAxR Analytics application. The feedback has the
potential to strengthen the go-to-market strategy for Rockwell Automation’s
cloud-native data platforms and is a testament to E Tech Group’s leadership
in manufacturing intelligence initiatives as well as their support of the
Rockwell Automation mission to expand what is humanly possible. We are proud
to welcome E Tech Group into this exclusive partnership.”
“Achieving Platinum Partner status with Rockwell Automation is a significant
honor for E Tech Group. Far more than a designation, it is a shared
industrial automation vision between the two companies. As a Platinum
partner, E Tech Group stands aligned with Rockwell Automation’s overarching
mission and poised with elevated access to advanced technologies and
resources to serve as our clients’ Main Automation Partner,” said Matt Wise,
CEO of E Tech Group. “Rockwell Automation truly understands the goals and
challenges of industrial automation, providing world-class tools and a
remarkable staff to support client needs. We are excited to continue
pioneering new technologies from Rockwell Automation while providing
important feedback to further their tools’ capabilities. Programs like the
Early Adopter initiative for FactoryTalk DataMosaix and PlantPAx Analytics
allow us to bring fresh solutions that address our clients complex needs,
helping them navigate challenges with a powerful combination of technical
expertise and client-centered support. Together, we’re expanding what’s
possible in industrial automation by ensuring every solution is informed by
the client’s goals and the very best of our combined capabilities.”
The Rockwell Automation Platinum partnership further complements E Tech
Group’s numerous core capabilities, strengthening their capacity to serve as
clients’ Main Automation Partner, while delivering leading automation
solutions to support clients’ growth, efficiency, and digital transformation
goals. As Main Automation Partner, E Tech Group works closely with clients,
developing a strategic roadmap that aligns with their long-term goals and
creates a strong foundation to support and enable their growth.
E Tech Group’s proven core capabilities extend well beyond traditional
automation and control solutions, including IT/OT networking assessments and
Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies as a foundation for
strategic planning and remediation; strengthening clients’ cybersecurity
postures for proven protection during a cyberattack; innovative cost-saving
software development including 3D digital twins accessible via any web
browser; and manufacturing intelligence initiatives that turn raw data into
actionable insights.
Attaining the status of a Rockwell Automation Platinum System Integrator is
the highest level of recognition awarded to system integrators who
demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, customer commitment, and
alignment with Rockwell Automation’s standards and solutions. This
prestigious designation is widely recognized as a compelling strategic
opportunity, fostering growth, innovation, and untapped market potential for
all involved. As a Platinum System Integrator Partner, E Tech Group gains
access to specialized software tools, priority technical support,
early-stage technologies, and exclusive training opportunities.
For more information on Rockwell Automation’s System Integrator Program or
to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.
About E Tech Group
E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system
integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and
more than 600 team members and 450 engineers, the company provides
automation, control, and information solutions to industries including Life
Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Industrial, and
more. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through
several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems
and Automation Group. For more information, visit the company’s website,
LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial
automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people
with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making
the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers
dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about
how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial
enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork
Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together-and we do our part by
delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading
technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined
approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our
network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single
vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is
helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit
PartnerNetwork Program.
