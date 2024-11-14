E Tech Group Named Platinum Partner in Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

E Tech Group, a leader in providing high-quality automation, control and

engineering services for industrial clients, today announced the company has

been designated a Platinum System Integrator within the Rockwell Automation

PartnerNetworkT.

“Platinum status is achieved by invitation only and is the highest level of

partnership within the Rockwell Automation System Integrator Partner

Program. It is an exclusive recognition reserved for less than 1% of our

partners and a reflection of E Tech Group’s ability to meet our most

rigorous standards of technical expertise and customer service in alignment

with the strategic objectives of Rockwell Automation,” said Don Shoemaker,

Regional Vice President, North America Market Access, Rockwell Automation.

“As part of their participation in our Early Adopter Program, we are

appreciative of E Tech Group’s valuable feedback regarding the FactoryTalkR

DataMosaixT and PlantPAxR Analytics application. The feedback has the

potential to strengthen the go-to-market strategy for Rockwell Automation’s

cloud-native data platforms and is a testament to E Tech Group’s leadership

in manufacturing intelligence initiatives as well as their support of the

Rockwell Automation mission to expand what is humanly possible. We are proud

to welcome E Tech Group into this exclusive partnership.”

“Achieving Platinum Partner status with Rockwell Automation is a significant

honor for E Tech Group. Far more than a designation, it is a shared

industrial automation vision between the two companies. As a Platinum

partner, E Tech Group stands aligned with Rockwell Automation’s overarching

mission and poised with elevated access to advanced technologies and

resources to serve as our clients’ Main Automation Partner,” said Matt Wise,

CEO of E Tech Group. “Rockwell Automation truly understands the goals and

challenges of industrial automation, providing world-class tools and a

remarkable staff to support client needs. We are excited to continue

pioneering new technologies from Rockwell Automation while providing

important feedback to further their tools’ capabilities. Programs like the

Early Adopter initiative for FactoryTalk DataMosaix and PlantPAx Analytics

allow us to bring fresh solutions that address our clients complex needs,

helping them navigate challenges with a powerful combination of technical

expertise and client-centered support. Together, we’re expanding what’s

possible in industrial automation by ensuring every solution is informed by

the client’s goals and the very best of our combined capabilities.”

The Rockwell Automation Platinum partnership further complements E Tech

Group’s numerous core capabilities, strengthening their capacity to serve as

clients’ Main Automation Partner, while delivering leading automation

solutions to support clients’ growth, efficiency, and digital transformation

goals. As Main Automation Partner, E Tech Group works closely with clients,

developing a strategic roadmap that aligns with their long-term goals and

creates a strong foundation to support and enable their growth.

E Tech Group’s proven core capabilities extend well beyond traditional

automation and control solutions, including IT/OT networking assessments and

Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies as a foundation for

strategic planning and remediation; strengthening clients’ cybersecurity

postures for proven protection during a cyberattack; innovative cost-saving

software development including 3D digital twins accessible via any web

browser; and manufacturing intelligence initiatives that turn raw data into

actionable insights.

Attaining the status of a Rockwell Automation Platinum System Integrator is

the highest level of recognition awarded to system integrators who

demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, customer commitment, and

alignment with Rockwell Automation’s standards and solutions. This

prestigious designation is widely recognized as a compelling strategic

opportunity, fostering growth, innovation, and untapped market potential for

all involved. As a Platinum System Integrator Partner, E Tech Group gains

access to specialized software tools, priority technical support,

early-stage technologies, and exclusive training opportunities.

For more information on Rockwell Automation’s System Integrator Program or

to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is one of the largest automation engineering and system

integration firms in North America. With locations across North America and

more than 600 team members and 450 engineers, the company provides

automation, control, and information solutions to industries including Life

Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, Industrial, and

more. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through

several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems

and Automation Group. For more information, visit the company’s website,

LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial

automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people

with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making

the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,

Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers

dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about

how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial

enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together-and we do our part by

delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading

technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined

approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our

network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single

vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is

helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit

PartnerNetwork Program.