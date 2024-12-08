Envalior and Ford Motor Company received the “Most Innovative Use of Plastics” award in the “Materials” category at the 53rd SPE Automotive Innovation Awards

Envalior, in collaboration with Ford Motor Company, has been honored with the Most Innovative Use of Plastics award in the “Materials” category at the 53rd Annual SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Competition & Gala. This highly regarded event, held at Laurel Manor in Livonia, Michigan, celebrates groundbreaking achievements in automotive plastics.

The award recognizes the development of a re-engineered Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Cold Tube and diffuser, a critical component designed by Ford. By replacing Stainless Steel, with Envalior’s advanced Xytron™ PPS thermoplastic material, the application realized a 28% part weight reduction and achieved superior chemical resistance to withstand extreme environments for long-lasting performance.

With Xytron™, the EGR Cold Tube and diffuser can now withstand a highly acidic environment with pH levels of 2.2 and temperatures up to 200°C. Furthermore, the new design eliminates the need for multiple components, including a gasket, O-ring and fasteners, resulting in a greatly simplified part that directly integrates into the air intake assembly. This sets a new standard for EGR system efficiency, greatly simplified manufacturing and assembly processes, and significant cost savings.

“This award validates Envalior’s commitment to material innovation and the collaborative expertise of our team,” said Russ Bloomfield, Application Development Engineer at Envalior. “It highlights the power of partnerships between Envalior, Ford Motor Company, Sogefi, and Viking Plastics.”

Envalior also extends its congratulations to its partners, Sogefi and Viking Plastics, for their vital roles in this achievement. Sogefi serves as the Tier 1 supplier for the EGR assembly, while Viking Plastics molds the Xytron™ EGR Tube supplied to Sogefi.

“This recognition underscores Envalior’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and fostering successful collaborations,” added Grace Showalter, Regional Commercial Director – Americas at Envalior. “We are incredibly proud of our team and partners for achieving this milestone.”

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Engineering Materials with over 4,000 employees worldwide. It was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. With a long track record of customer-driven innovation, Envalior specializes in developing sustainable and high-performance material solutions. Focus markets include Automotive, New Mobility, Electronics & Electrical, and Consumer Goods. For more information, visit www.envalior.com