Family-Friendly Used Cars with Great Safety Ratings

No one will disagree that when it comes to a family car, either a brand new or a used Porsche Dubai, safety is a priority that cannot be compromised. If you do not agree, you are free to take a minute to reevaluate your stance.

Done? Great! Now that we are all on the same page, we can also agree on the fact that new cars with the appropriate safety features usually also come with pretty steep pricing. Luckily, the used car market has a wide array of reliable vehicles with the top-notch safety features you require at much more affordable prices.

The cars on our list have been recognized for their exceptional safety ratings by reputable organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). So, whether you’re making school runs or planning road trips, these family-friendly cars will make sure you and your most likely mini passengers are kept safe at all times.

Top Used Car Models With Advanced Safety Features

Nissan Patrol: We are starting out pretty strong with the Nissan Patrol. Apart from its off-road capabilities and spacious interior, the Patrol is also full of family-friendly safety features. Models from 2018 onwards come fully equipped with Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility suite, which encompasses forward collision warning, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. Boasting ample cabin space, it would be a great pick for larger families. It also boasts favourable crash testing ratings, meaning that if you’re in the market for a used SUV that can do it all, then take a look at Nissan Patrol price in Dubai on reliable marketplaces such as OneClickDrive.

Toyota Camry: The Camry is a popular and dependable model from a reputable and reliable car brand. This is due to how well it blends comfort, fuel efficiency, and top class safety features. Recently used models, like those from 2020 til now come equipped with Toyota Safety Sense. This is a suit that contains a number of safety features like lane departure alerts, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Its reliable build quality has it consistently bagging five-star ratings from NHTSA. IIHS has also recognised the Toyota Camry in their Top Safety Pick.

Honda CR-V: This compact SUV comes with a solid safety record. Models from 2018 and later come with the Honda Sensing suite, which includes collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, and road departure mitigation. When you add in the CR-V’s roomy cabin and consistently high safety scores, it gives you the perfect vehicle for family trips.

Subaru Outback: This pick is for families who enjoy the outdoors. The Subaru Outback is known for its rugged design and all-wheel drive. What many don’t know is that this SUV also does not compromise on safety. The Subaru also has excellent fuel economy, which is quite a feat for such a high performance SUV.

Mazda CX-5: The Mazda CX-5 earns its place on this list thanks to its class, style, and great safety credentials. Recent used models boast quite a few advanced systems that include automatic emergency braking, adaptive headlights, and blind-spot monitoring. The CX-5 has received praise for being responsive in handling with high-quality interiors to make it an enjoyable, safe family ride.

Conclusion

When on a budget, the used car market helps you to effectively keep your family safe on the road without breaking the bank. These used vehicles blend advanced safety features, comfort, and affordability. By choosing from these tried-and-tested 2nd hand UAE cars with high safety ratings, you’ll gain peace of mind while enjoying the financial benefits of buying used.