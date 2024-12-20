New Click board from MIKROE helps develop and train ML models for vibration analysis

ML Vibro Sens Click from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that
dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and
software products based on proven standards, is a compact add-on board
designed for precise motion and vibration sensing and analysis. Based on the
FXLS8974CF, a 3-axis low-g accelerometer from NXP, this Click boardT offers
high-performance and versatility ideal for developing and training machine
learning (ML) models for vibration analysis.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “A new member of our company’s
1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards,
ML Vibro Sens Click can be used to collect data for training ML models to
recognize different types of vibrations, and to monitor the health of
machines and industrial equipment based on vibration patterns. It can also
be used to track motion and activity in wearable devices, and to detect
vibrations caused by earthquakes or other seismic events.”
The FXLS8974CF offers the versatility of ultra-low-power operation alongside
high-performance modes, ensuring efficient use in diverse scenarios. Its
integrated digital features simplify data collection and reduce system power
consumption, while its robust performance over extended temperature ranges
enhances reliability in demanding applications, including industrial
diagnostics, wearable technology, and environmental monitoring.
This Click boardT incorporates two DC motors to simulate vibration stimuli
for machine learning. The BALANCED motor generates steady ‘nominal’
vibrations, serving as a baseline signal for training ML models in a
‘healthy’ state. The UNBALANCED motor is designed to provide customizable
vibration signals, ranging from low-intensity to specific frequency-based
vibrations.
The FXLS8974CF accelerometer captures detailed data from the balanced and
unbalanced motors, enabling the differentiation between healthy baseline
states and anomalous conditions. It communicates with the host MCU via a
standard 2-wire I2C interface.
About MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through
the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.
With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,
Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded WikiT platform with
more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,
compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral
boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUST; mikroSDKT; SiBrainT
and DISCONT are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100
leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development
boards.
More Stories
Mosaic Click board from MIKROE delivers global coverage multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability
Current transducer from Danisense selected for DC charging station testing device demonstrator at TU Graz
Family-Friendly Used Cars with Great Safety Ratings