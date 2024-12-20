New Click board from MIKROE helps develop and train ML models for vibration analysis

ML Vibro Sens Click from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that

dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and

software products based on proven standards, is a compact add-on board

designed for precise motion and vibration sensing and analysis. Based on the

FXLS8974CF, a 3-axis low-g accelerometer from NXP, this Click boardT offers

high-performance and versatility ideal for developing and training machine

learning (ML) models for vibration analysis.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “A new member of our company’s

1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards,

ML Vibro Sens Click can be used to collect data for training ML models to

recognize different types of vibrations, and to monitor the health of

machines and industrial equipment based on vibration patterns. It can also

be used to track motion and activity in wearable devices, and to detect

vibrations caused by earthquakes or other seismic events.”

The FXLS8974CF offers the versatility of ultra-low-power operation alongside

high-performance modes, ensuring efficient use in diverse scenarios. Its

integrated digital features simplify data collection and reduce system power

consumption, while its robust performance over extended temperature ranges

enhances reliability in demanding applications, including industrial

diagnostics, wearable technology, and environmental monitoring.

This Click boardT incorporates two DC motors to simulate vibration stimuli

for machine learning. The BALANCED motor generates steady ‘nominal’

vibrations, serving as a baseline signal for training ML models in a

‘healthy’ state. The UNBALANCED motor is designed to provide customizable

vibration signals, ranging from low-intensity to specific frequency-based

vibrations.

The FXLS8974CF accelerometer captures detailed data from the balanced and

unbalanced motors, enabling the differentiation between healthy baseline

states and anomalous conditions. It communicates with the host MCU via a

standard 2-wire I2C interface.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through

the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,

Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded WikiT platform with

more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,

compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral

boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUST; mikroSDKT; SiBrainT

and DISCONT are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100

leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development

boards.