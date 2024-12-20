Mosaic Click board from MIKROE delivers global coverage multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability

Mosaic Click is a compact add-on board for precision navigation and
location-based applications from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that
dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and
software products based on proven standards. A new member of MIKROE’s
1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards,
Mosaic Click features the Mosaic-X5, a compact global navigation satellite
system (GNSS) receiver from Septentrio.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “The Mosaic-X5 stands out for its
multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability, ensuring robust and
comprehensive global coverage. It features Septentrio’s AIM+ technology for
superior interference mitigation, enabling it to counteract a wide range of
signal disruptions.”
Mosaic Click offers low power consumption, various interface options,
including USB and UART communication, and a microSD card for external data
logging. Ideal for mass-market applications, the Mosaic Click is perfectly
suited for robotics, autonomous systems, and other technologies requiring
precise positioning and navigation.
Mosaic Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUST socket and can be used
on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It comes with the
mikroSDK <https://www.mikroe.com/mikros
excellent versatility for evaluation and customization. Mosaic Click, like
all recently-announced Click boards, features the groundbreaking ClickID
<https://www.mikroe.com/clicki
seamlessly and automatically detect and identify this add-on board.
More Stories
Current transducer from Danisense selected for DC charging station testing device demonstrator at TU Graz
New Click board from MIKROE helps develop and train ML models for vibration analysis
Family-Friendly Used Cars with Great Safety Ratings