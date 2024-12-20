Mosaic Click board from MIKROE delivers global coverage multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability

Mosaic Click is a compact add-on board for precision navigation and

location-based applications from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that

dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and

software products based on proven standards. A new member of MIKROE’s

1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards,

Mosaic Click features the Mosaic-X5, a compact global navigation satellite

system (GNSS) receiver from Septentrio.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “The Mosaic-X5 stands out for its

multi-band and multi-constellation tracking ability, ensuring robust and

comprehensive global coverage. It features Septentrio’s AIM+ technology for

superior interference mitigation, enabling it to counteract a wide range of

signal disruptions.”

Mosaic Click offers low power consumption, various interface options,

including USB and UART communication, and a microSD card for external data

logging. Ideal for mass-market applications, the Mosaic Click is perfectly

suited for robotics, autonomous systems, and other technologies requiring

precise positioning and navigation.

Mosaic Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUST socket and can be used

on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It comes with the

mikroSDK <https://www.mikroe.com/mikros dk> open-source libraries, offering

excellent versatility for evaluation and customization. Mosaic Click, like

all recently-announced Click boards, features the groundbreaking ClickID

<https://www.mikroe.com/clicki d> feature, enabling the host system to

seamlessly and automatically detect and identify this add-on board.