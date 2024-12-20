Current transducer from Danisense selected for DC charging station testing device demonstrator at TU Graz

A current research project at Graz University of Technology analyses

periodic verification and safety of direct current electric vehicle charging

stations. As part of the ProSafE² project (Protection, Safety and Efficiency

of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations) the basis for periodic verification

of direct current electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) is being

researched and a test procedure for the recurring testing of DC charging

stations has been developed over the past two and a half years in order to

ensure their safety over the entire operating period. Findings from the

project are also being incorporated into the update of the OVE guideline R

30.

For this project, a DS600ID current transducer from Danisense, the leader in

high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has been

integrated into the DC circuit of the ‘mobile charging station testing

device demonstrator,’ which is connected to the DC charging station. The

current transducer precisely measures the currents flowing between the

charging station and the demonstrator. This is very important as the project

also focuses on the energy efficiency of the EV charger. “For such an energy

efficiency measurement you need to have highly accurate current measurements

to reduce the impact of the error in the calculation,” remarks Loic Moreau,

EMEA Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense.

“A crucial component for the ‘mobile charging station testing device

demonstrator’ we developed to connect to the DC charging station for

analysis, is the DS600ID current transducer from Danisense, which was

recommended to us by a colleague from the Austrian Federal Office of

Metrology and Surveying,” explains Daniel Herbst, Project Assistant at the

Institute of Electrical Power Systems at TU Graz. “Given the need to measure

high currents with utmost reliability and accuracy in our analysis, it was

essential to select a precise and high-quality measuring device,” Herbst

continues. “The DS600ID component, which was sponsored for our project by

Danisense, perfectly meets our requirements, and we are very satisfied with

the highly accurate results it provides,” Herbst concludes.

For further information about Danisense’s DS600ID please visit

https://danisense.com/archive/ DS600ID-2.pdf

