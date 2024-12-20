Current transducer from Danisense selected for DC charging station testing device demonstrator at TU Graz

A current research project at Graz University of Technology analyses
periodic verification and safety of direct current electric vehicle charging
stations. As part of the ProSafE² project (Protection, Safety and Efficiency
of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations) the basis for periodic verification
of direct current electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) is being
researched and a test procedure for the recurring testing of DC charging
stations has been developed over the past two and a half years in order to
ensure their safety over the entire operating period. Findings from the
project are also being incorporated into the update of the OVE guideline R
30.
For this project, a DS600ID current transducer from Danisense, the leader in
high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has been
integrated into the DC circuit of the ‘mobile charging station testing
device demonstrator,’ which is connected to the DC charging station. The
current transducer precisely measures the currents flowing between the
charging station and the demonstrator. This is very important as the project
also focuses on the energy efficiency of the EV charger. “For such an energy
efficiency measurement you need to have highly accurate current measurements
to reduce the impact of the error in the calculation,” remarks Loic Moreau,
EMEA Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense.
“A crucial component for the ‘mobile charging station testing device
demonstrator’ we developed to connect to the DC charging station for
analysis, is the DS600ID current transducer from Danisense, which was
recommended to us by a colleague from the Austrian Federal Office of
Metrology and Surveying,” explains Daniel Herbst, Project Assistant at the
Institute of Electrical Power Systems at TU Graz. “Given the need to measure
high currents with utmost reliability and accuracy in our analysis, it was
essential to select a precise and high-quality measuring device,” Herbst
continues. “The DS600ID component, which was sponsored for our project by
Danisense, perfectly meets our requirements, and we are very satisfied with
the highly accurate results it provides,” Herbst concludes.
For further information about Danisense’s DS600ID please visit
https://danisense.com/archive/
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
