The 20th anniversary of Automechanika Shanghai closes with record-breaking exhibitor and visitor participation

Automechanika Shanghai concludes its 20th anniversary with a successful and celebratory show, marked by impressive new records from both exhibitors and visitors. As always, the fair served as a hub for buyers and suppliers to learn, network and showcase the innovations that are shaping the future automotive industry. Attendees, including exhibitors, visitors, speakers, media, as well as other participants, praised the show’s ability to promote collaboration, bring trends to light, and facilitate training and education. The fair took place from 2 to 5 December at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Key figures from Automechanika Shanghai 2024

* Onsite visitors: 222,341 from 181 countries and regions, 28 percent were from overseas (20 percent increase of visitors)

* Exhibitors: 6,763 from 40 countries and regions (20 percent increase of exhibitors)

* Scale: 350,000 sqm of exhibition space

* 81 fringe programme events

* 17 overseas country and region pavilions

* Approximately 300 million livestream views through online platforms

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “For 20 years, Automechanika Shanghai has continued to create channels for collaboration and communication. This year, the increase of participation, along with high levels of internationalism, reflects the growing status and deeper integration of the Chinese automotive industry with international markets. It is always a privilege to hear of such positive feedback from our customers, especially in their recognition of how we continue to leverage our past experiences to create new content and a stronger platform to meet current and future needs. Looking ahead, we will move with industry trends by updating our highlights and the variety of activities at the show to foster cooperation between domestic and overseas markets.”

Ms Li Zhang, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd, said: “The show delivered on its idea of innovation and transformation towards a sustainable future throughout the week. Sustainable technologies were at the forefront of the show through the fringe programme events and special zones. With total vehicles sales and new energy vehicle sales within China expected to reach 31 million and 11.5 million units in 2024 respectively, innovative approaches are as crucial as ever. The fair acted as a valuable setting for gaining insights into these developments.”

Record breaking visitor numbers at the 20th anniversary event

Automechanika Shanghai offered a gateway into the global automotive industry, with the scale of the show as an indicator of the market’s size and advancement. As such, participation soared this year to make up the largest edition yet.

The show saw 222,341 visitors from 181 countries and regions arrive through its doors. It represents a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year. The top ten overseas sources included Malaysia, India, South Korea, Türkiye, Egypt, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Kazakhstan and the UAE (in descending order).

At the same time, an impressive 6,763 companies, hailing from 40 countries and regions, brought the latest upgrades and innovations. It covered 17 pavilions from Australia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Key overseas exhibitors included BASF, Borgwarner, Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Dana, Forvia Hella, Goodyear, Hitachi Astemo, Niterra, SDS, Sensata, Total Energies, TUNAP, YAKIMA, and ZF.

In addition, Autel, Black Sesame, BOP, Bright, CALB, EAE, FAWAY, FAWER, HASCO POWERTRAIN COMPONENTS, HESAI, Horizon Robotics, Launch, New SORL, Qisheng Powertrain, Sanhua Automotive, Shedrive, Tuopu, and ZC Rubber Group were amongst the leading domestic exhibitors.

As such, the internationality of exhibiting companies illustrated Automechanika Shanghai’s platform, allowing both domestic and international companies to establish deeper connections with potential and existing partners.

Upgraded sectors generate positive reactions

In response to significant changes in the automotive industry, the fair enhanced and expanded its major product sectors and specialised zones, creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

For example, Parts & Components encompassed six halls of the fairground, with a total of 3,540 exhibitors. Product displays and presentations from a number of the world’s top 100 companies in parts and components were crowd favourites.

* Bosch presented a thermal management system for new energy vehicles

* ZF exhibited their soon-to-be-launched Sachs Air Struts

* Continental displayed new brake fluid, ATE SecuBrake

* Hitachi Astemo demonstrated their advantages in engine and chassis design

Other top 100 companies included BASF, Forvia Hella, Sanhua Automotive and Tuopu. Furthermore, ARN, Feilong, Henglong Group, Qisheng Powertrain and Qingling Motors participated at the show for the first time.

Elsewhere, the New Energy & Connectivity sector in Hall 5.1 debuted to a strong reception with 477 exhibitors housed across 26,000 sqm of space. Participants acknowledged the need to include this new categorisation given the increase of related products on the market. The area featured products, technologies and solutions such as core electric components and sensors, hydrogen energy and fuel cell, battery charging and swapping, connectivity, intelligent driving and chassis, and thermal management for new energy.

* Shedrive debuted their latest electric drive technology from Prestolite and Wuhu Sunshine

* Hubei Science Technology exhibited hydrogen fuel cells and intelligent thermal management solutions

* HESAI displayed their latest LiDAR technology

In addition, CALB, Star Charge, and JMCG also debuted in this new product sector.

Accessories and Customising sectors in Halls 1.2, 2.2 and 8.2 also proved immensely popular with a collection of domestic and overseas companies featuring interior, exterior and high-performance modifications. For example, BOP displayed a dual-core energy-gathering solar film. Japanese brand Idemitsu introduced a comprehensive car care solution for electric vehicles, which was well-received by visitors.

The Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint sector in Halls 5.2 and 6.2 showcased solutions for automotive aftermarket services. Here, Launch exhibited the first domestic X-431 PAD artificial intelligent equipment for the diagnostic and maintenance of new energy vehicles. BESITA also introduced an industry first intelligent chassis testing equipment, which can be operated through WeChat.

Elsewhere, the Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas became productive meeting points for industry players to learn, discuss, and demonstrate advancements across the supply chain through the Mainstage, Green Repair Area, and Customising x Tech Area. Speakers in focus included the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Frost & Sullivan and Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (SMVIC). Participants shared enthusiastic feedback as the combination of forums, training areas, and presentations allowed exhibitors and visitors to share ideas, grow their brand, and network with potential partners.

Fringe events eye up future automotive industry, with highlights from 20th anniversary celebrations

Across the four-day show, a number of special events defined a significant milestone in the show’s history. Amongst them, Walk for Nature encouraged participants to explore the 14 halls of the exhibition, tracking a total of 100 million steps over the four days. With this, the organisers will donate over RMB 100,000 to tree planting in the community. There was a clear sense of friendly rivalry over at the Customising x Tech Area in Hall 8.2 with simulated car contest, Quest for a Racing Master, adding a touch of fun to the festivities. Professionals from the Shanghai Volkswagen 333 Racing Team, PEGASUS Racing Team, and HIPOSR Racing Team, as well as nearly 260 contestants and 33 teams joined the competition to showcase their skills and celebrate motorsports culture.

Furthermore, the show featured its most comprehensive fringe programme to date with over 400 speakers across a total of 81 events that took place concurrently with the main show. Across the fairground, every event received enthusiastic feedback from attendees and industry experts alike. Key discussions focused on internationalisation, digitalisation, talent development, and sustainability in the automotive sector, addressing industry trends, challenges, and opportunities to help businesses strengthen global strategies, as well as promote innovation and sustainable growth. For example, automakers like Geely, SAIC MOTOR and Xiaopeng Automotive shared their latest technologies and training know-how, while research institutions such as Tongji University and the Strategic Research, China Intelligence and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute, and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Research Department, Center for Automotive Strategy and Policy Research presented insights around future mobility.

It offered opportunities to learn about market trends ahead of the rest of the world. While topics primarily focused on understanding the Chinese market, presentations also examined wider information in global operating environments, helping audiences to self-reflect on current and future company strategies.

Media coverage from home and abroad

Automechanika Shanghai attracted significant attention from both global and domestic media, welcoming overseas representatives from 14 countries and regions, including Australia, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the UAE, the US, and Vietnam.

The show also joined forces with several domestic industry and mass media, including Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai Traffic Radio, Chongqing Broadcasting Group, Jilin Television, and Zhejiang Media Group, to present highlights and trends of the exhibition through expert interviews and interactive booth visits. The livestream accumulated nearly 300 million views through AMS Live and partnered platforms.

Feedback from exhibitors

“While our company is steady, innovative, and collaborative, Automechanika Shanghai has been exceptional, showcasing top-tier participants, and diverse offerings that exceeded our expectations. The lively activity at our booth reflects the exhibition’s prominent position in the industry, gathering key players from across the industry chain and facilitating engagement with leading domestic and international brands. The variety of dedicated areas, concurrent activities, along with the online and offline interactions, have enriched our experience and amplified the event’s impact on the industry.”

Mr Michael J Wen, Head of Asia Pacific Marketing and Government, Dana Management (Shanghai) Co Ltd

(Parts & Components)

“Our participation in the Changzhou pavilion at Automechanika Shanghai surpassed all hopes. The pavilion presented an overview of a new energy vehicle supply chain and support system. We found approximately 30 percent of visitors at our booth were from overseas coming to learn about Star Charge and our energy initiatives. We see Automechanika Shanghai as a platform for industry integration, cutting-edge technologies, and trends that foster collaboration in the aftermarket.”

Mr James Yang, Senior Marketing Manager, Star Charge

(New Energy & Connectivity)

“Our booth has been very busy, attracting potential high-quality customers, particularly from Southeast Asia and Central Asia. This year’s exhibition focused heavily on technology, featuring numerous forums on new energy innovations. This provided valuable insights into the latest advancements from vehicle manufacturers, which will guide our technical research.”

Ms Olivia Zhang, Head of Marketing and Online Sales Department, Aokly Group

(Electrics & Electronics)

“Automechanika Shanghai is a highly professional exhibition that showcases the automotive industry’s development and connects us with global customers. As competition intensifies, companies are eager to expand internationally, and Automechanika Shanghai offers an excellent opportunity to do this. Additionally, it highlights new trends, products, and solutions to market challenges, while facilitating valuable client interactions.”

Mr Nicky Ma, Vice President (sales), GYS China

(Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint)

“The success of the exhibition is largely owed to the support of companies and global buyers, while the fair empowers businesses and strengthens connections between domestic and overseas markets. As the show becomes more international, more overseas buyers are eager to engage in face-to-face discussions, reflecting its open-facing and inclusive nature.”

Mr Wei Han, Marketing & Sales Manager, AUTOBACS (China) Auto Goods Commerce Co Ltd

(Accessories and Customising)

“The evolution of electric vehicles and hybrid drivetrain technology has been an important shift for the automotive industry. China is at the forefront of this growth and technological advancement. As such, Automechanika Shanghai has become an important event for people globally as it provides space for exhibitors to showcase what is occurring in China, and for the rest of the world to take that back to their respective countries and grow their aftermarket industries.”

Mr Cameron McLachlan, Commercial Director and Publisher, Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA)

Feedback from buyers

“This is my first time attending Automechanika Shanghai and it surpassed my expectations. The organiser’s business matching services facilitated efficient communication with suppliers, saving a lot of time and energy. I found competitive Chinese factories and suppliers through the show. Both exhibitors and buyers were highly professional. I look forward to attending again if given the opportunity.”

Mr Daniel Kunze, CEO, Halten

(Brazil)

“The China market is huge, capturing over 30 percent of worldwide production. Automechanika Shanghai reflects this scale and is one of our biggest resources to meet with domestic suppliers. Through the business matching provided by the organisers, we have met a number of highly qualified and reliable potential partners. The set up and overall arrangement of this service is definitely helpful, and the conversation is very fruitful for my future considerations of new suppliers.”

Mr Mehmet Bahaddin Kaya, Co-Founder, EKA Global Trading Co Ltd

(Türkiye)

“Our members need to stay informed about the latest new energy components, and we are pleased to see that the exhibition has dedicated a specific area to showcase these products. The organisers have also arranged a series of concurrent events focused on new energy, allowing us to hear from industry experts and network. I believe that the future development of the aftermarket sector relies on comprehensive flagship exhibitions like Automechanika Shanghai, which combine business opportunities, knowledge sharing, and communication.”

Mr Zichao Zheng, Vice Chairman, Fujian Automobile Components Trade Association

(China)

Feedback about fringe programme

“I discussed how trade has transformed our industry, focusing on shifting patterns, the aftermarket’s adaption, and China’s strengths in these areas. The aftermarket now thrives on innovation, collaboration, and technology, with trade shows playing a crucial role in fostering partnerships. Automechanika Shanghai highlights challenges and opportunities, emphasising the demand for knowledge and connection. The audience expressed great interest in our nearly 20-year partnership with this event, which is invaluable for our collective growth.”

Mr Paul McCarthy, President & CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

Speaker from Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2024

(US)

“I believe environmental protection, sustainability, and diversity are the future of the industry. I hope this forum opens new perspectives and revitalises automotive manufacturing by moving us beyond single energy technologies and into diverse energy paths. This year’s exhibition had a vibrant atmosphere, with significantly increased forum attendance, attracting many professionals dedicated to business development and product research. This encourages us as speakers, knowing that each presentation is valuable to the audience.”

Mr Changlong Jiang, Director of Laboratory of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Test & Speaker from Research of Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Innovation Center Co Ltd

Speaker from Research on the Development Trends of Domestic Hydrogen

“At the International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference 2024, I gained valuable insights. The speakers’ inspiring presentations and innovative themes opened new perspectives and sparked my vision for the future of the automotive industry. In this rapidly changing era, embracing transformation and continuous learning are increasingly important, making this conference an excellent educational opportunity.”

Mr Zhengbing Yao, Head, Easy Yao Yao Industrial Talent Studio

Audience at International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference 2024

“The conference has built up last year’s success. Its overall organisation, including the quality of speakers and their presentations were professional and comprehensive. The representatives came mainly from prominent vehicle manufacturers. Topics covered various aspects of vehicles and parts, which closely aligned with the theme of conference and left me with a good impression.”

Ms Jingjing Chen, Secretary General, CCCME Automobile Branch

Audience at Automotive Industry Conference 2024 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai

“We were very interested to see the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage featuring key industry themes. Green, innovation, and sustainability are important for the industry’s future, and the development of hydrogen energy is undoubtedly a major trend. Automechanika Shanghai’s fringe programme is well-known for offering cutting-edge industry insights and practical experiences.”

Mr Zhenwei Li, Marketing Officer, Yuhuan Defoe Auto Parts Co Ltd

Audience at Innovation4Mobility Mainstage

The next edition of Automechanika Shanghai will take place from 26 to 29 November 2025. The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint).