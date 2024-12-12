Intellias partners with 3SS to Showcase Multimedia Integration Capabilities in Automotive HMI Systems

Intellias, a leading software engineering and consulting partner to

automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, today announces its partnership with

3SS a leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software

solutions. The newly formed alliance will showcase how automotive Human

Machine Interfaces (HMIs) can be enriched with advanced multimedia content.

The partners are pre-integrating their technologies to highlight the

potential for integration between advanced multimedia platforms and

in-vehicle infotainment systems to reach a broader audience. The integration

will also highlight how advanced technology can be harnessed to create

contextual in-car experiences.

The Intellias Automotive Portable Kit (IntelliKit) is being integrated with

3Ready Automotive, 3SS’ multiple award-winning in-car entertainment

platform.

3Ready Automotive powers in-car displays, bringing a content-rich

entertainment experience to vehicles. It offers an abundance of engaging

apps and services, combined from multiple sources – the OEM’s own, as well

as local and global third-party content.

A fully functional digital cockpit prototype, IntelliKit seamlessly

integrates hardware and software components using modern frameworks and

tools. This enables the 3Ready application to gain access to vehicle data,

ambient lighting and sensors. The result is a tailored embedded media

experience for different scenarios, such as when the car is being driven,

parked or charging/refueling.

“In the automotive industry, collaboration and innovation go hand in hand;

technology pre-integrations do much more than simply show interoperability

explains”, 3SS Head of Automotive Felix Walter, “We’re delighted to work

with Intellias to create this powerful demonstration that people can see,

hear and touch, inspiring them to re-imagine the driving experience of the

future.”

The 3Ready platform will handle content management and ensure system

connectivity via the vehicle’s APIs for the demo. Intellias will

simultaneously provide access to the 3Ready app via the IntelliKit

interface, enabling the testing of new functionalities on a real digital

cockpit demo.

By integrating 3Ready with IntelliKit, the demo will gain enhanced

multimedia functionality, leveraging the benefits of a collaborative and

integrated approach to developing in-vehicle infotainment systems.

“This partnership offers a great opportunity to showcase advanced multimedia

content on our demo kit and highlight how it can enhance the user experience

for both drivers and passengers,” said Intellias Mobility Digital Technology

Director Adam Konopa. “Our goal is to provide our clients with a tangible

preview of what the future of their infotainment solutions could look like.”

Enhancing the IntelliKit demo with multimedia features demonstrates

Intellias’ commitment to strengthening its expertise in automotive HMI,

digital cockpits, embedded systems and infotainment development. It

reinforces the company’s role within the automotive ecosystem, showcasing

its ability to incorporate cutting-edge technological integrations.

Intellias is dedicated to furthering its capabilities through collaborations

with innovators like 3SS, delivering value-added engineering and consulting

services to its clients.

“Our cooperation with 3SS is a key step in driving innovation, especially by

enhancing in-car experiences with new and engaging entertainment features,”

stated Sergii Shcherbakov, Intellias Delivery Director Segment Mobility. “As

demand for personalized content increases, it’s vital that automakers see

real-world demonstrations of how multimedia solutions can seamlessly

integrate into infotainment systems. By showcasing these advanced

technologies through our fully functional IntelliKit demo, we’re empowering

our clients to develop their own customer-focused solutions that will shape

the future of driving.”

About 3SS

At 3SS, we elevate in-car entertainment to new heights. We have over 15

years of expertise in delivering engaging content-rich entertainment

solutions to major companies worldwide, for consumers to enjoy on a broad

array of devices including Smart TV, set-top-box, mobile devices and games

consoles. We are the trusted partner to create user-centric and personalized

entertainment experiences, crucial for OEMs aiming to monetize

software-defined vehicles. As cars become more connected and autonomous

driving advances, our multiple award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform

empowers automakers to deliver engaging entertainment that transforms time

on the road into meaningful moments, far beyond simply getting from A to B.

Please visit 3ss.tv/auto and 3Ready Automotive

About Intellias

Intellias is a trusted global technology partner with over 20 years of

experience in delivering product engineering and consulting services to

leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor providers,

including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT, TomTom, and Zenrin, that rely

on Intellias to jointly create custom solutions and drive their digital

transformation.

Intellias answers automotive challenges with deep expertise in

Software-Defined Vehicles, Autonomous Driving & ADAS, Digital Cockpits,

Connectivity & Telematics, Location-Based Services, Cloud & DevOps, Embedded

& Platform development proven by the highest industry certifications

including ASPICE and TISAX, global partnerships with BlackBerry, Renesas,

Rightware, and Vector, and collaboration on industry standards with AUTOSAR,

COVESA, NDS, Linux Foundation, and Overture Maps Foundation.