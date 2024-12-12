Intellias partners with 3SS to Showcase Multimedia Integration Capabilities in Automotive HMI Systems

Intellias, a leading software engineering and consulting partner to
automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, today announces its partnership with
3SS a leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software
solutions. The newly formed alliance will showcase how automotive Human
Machine Interfaces (HMIs) can be enriched with advanced multimedia content.
The partners are pre-integrating their technologies to highlight the
potential for integration between advanced multimedia platforms and
in-vehicle infotainment systems to reach a broader audience. The integration
will also highlight how advanced technology can be harnessed to create
contextual in-car experiences.
The Intellias Automotive Portable Kit (IntelliKit) is being integrated with
3Ready Automotive, 3SS’ multiple award-winning in-car entertainment
platform.
3Ready Automotive powers in-car displays, bringing a content-rich
entertainment experience to vehicles. It offers an abundance of engaging
apps and services, combined from multiple sources – the OEM’s own, as well
as local and global third-party content.
A fully functional digital cockpit prototype, IntelliKit seamlessly
integrates hardware and software components using modern frameworks and
tools. This enables the 3Ready application to gain access to vehicle data,
ambient lighting and sensors. The result is a tailored embedded media
experience for different scenarios, such as when the car is being driven,
parked or charging/refueling.
“In the automotive industry, collaboration and innovation go hand in hand;
technology pre-integrations do much more than simply show interoperability
explains”, 3SS Head of Automotive Felix Walter, “We’re delighted to work
with Intellias to create this powerful demonstration that people can see,
hear and touch, inspiring them to re-imagine the driving experience of the
future.”
The 3Ready platform will handle content management and ensure system
connectivity via the vehicle’s APIs for the demo. Intellias will
simultaneously provide access to the 3Ready app via the IntelliKit
interface, enabling the testing of new functionalities on a real digital
cockpit demo.
By integrating 3Ready with IntelliKit, the demo will gain enhanced
multimedia functionality, leveraging the benefits of a collaborative and
integrated approach to developing in-vehicle infotainment systems.
“This partnership offers a great opportunity to showcase advanced multimedia
content on our demo kit and highlight how it can enhance the user experience
for both drivers and passengers,” said Intellias Mobility Digital Technology
Director Adam Konopa. “Our goal is to provide our clients with a tangible
preview of what the future of their infotainment solutions could look like.”
Enhancing the IntelliKit demo with multimedia features demonstrates
Intellias’ commitment to strengthening its expertise in automotive HMI,
digital cockpits, embedded systems and infotainment development. It
reinforces the company’s role within the automotive ecosystem, showcasing
its ability to incorporate cutting-edge technological integrations.
Intellias is dedicated to furthering its capabilities through collaborations
with innovators like 3SS, delivering value-added engineering and consulting
services to its clients.
“Our cooperation with 3SS is a key step in driving innovation, especially by
enhancing in-car experiences with new and engaging entertainment features,”
stated Sergii Shcherbakov, Intellias Delivery Director Segment Mobility. “As
demand for personalized content increases, it’s vital that automakers see
real-world demonstrations of how multimedia solutions can seamlessly
integrate into infotainment systems. By showcasing these advanced
technologies through our fully functional IntelliKit demo, we’re empowering
our clients to develop their own customer-focused solutions that will shape
the future of driving.”
About 3SS
At 3SS, we elevate in-car entertainment to new heights. We have over 15
years of expertise in delivering engaging content-rich entertainment
solutions to major companies worldwide, for consumers to enjoy on a broad
array of devices including Smart TV, set-top-box, mobile devices and games
consoles. We are the trusted partner to create user-centric and personalized
entertainment experiences, crucial for OEMs aiming to monetize
software-defined vehicles. As cars become more connected and autonomous
driving advances, our multiple award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform
empowers automakers to deliver engaging entertainment that transforms time
on the road into meaningful moments, far beyond simply getting from A to B.
Please visit 3ss.tv/auto and 3Ready Automotive
About Intellias
Intellias is a trusted global technology partner with over 20 years of
experience in delivering product engineering and consulting services to
leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor providers,
including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT, TomTom, and Zenrin, that rely
on Intellias to jointly create custom solutions and drive their digital
transformation.
Intellias answers automotive challenges with deep expertise in
Software-Defined Vehicles, Autonomous Driving & ADAS, Digital Cockpits,
Connectivity & Telematics, Location-Based Services, Cloud & DevOps, Embedded
& Platform development proven by the highest industry certifications
including ASPICE and TISAX, global partnerships with BlackBerry, Renesas,
Rightware, and Vector, and collaboration on industry standards with AUTOSAR,
COVESA, NDS, Linux Foundation, and Overture Maps Foundation.
