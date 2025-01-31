ANCA PR – Co-Founders Awarded Medal of the Order of Australia

ANCA, an Australian advanced manufacturing leader, proudly announces that its co-founders, Patrick Boland and Patrick McCluskey, have been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2025 Australia Day Honors List. Known as “The Two Pats,” their visionary leadership has propelled ANCA to the forefront of global technology, demonstrating that advanced manufacturing can not only thrive in Australia but also contribute to high-value products, international competitiveness, meaningful careers, and sovereign industrial capabilities.

A Lifetime of Innovation and Dedication

The dynamic partnership of Boland and McCluskey, combining academic expertise and practical ingenuity, has driven ANCA’s success for over 50 years. Their passion for innovation and engineering excellence has led to the development of world-first technologies that have revolutionized the cutting-tool industry. Notable innovations include groundbreaking in-machine measurement that disrupted and shaped the market, setting new standards in precision manufacturing.

Success didn’t come overnight. By targeting a niche global market, adopting robotics, and applying innovative solutions to the machine world—long before the internet era—they brought their ambitious vision to life. Today, ANCA continues to lead the industry, driven by a culture of innovation, talent investment, and a commitment to “dreaming and having fun.”

Celebrating Achievements

Patrick Boland OAM, who holds a Master’s in Electrical Engineering from Melbourne University, is one of a handful of life members of the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL). He served as AMTIL’s President from 2010 to 2016 and was a founding member of the Future Manufacturing Industry Innovation Council from 2008 to 2014.

Patrick McCluskey OAM, the practical and design-focused counterpart, began his career as an apprentice working on fuses and radios. Today, he leads the mechanical design of ANCA’s advanced machines and mentors the engineering team, fostering the next generation of innovation. He also spearheads ANCA’s apprenticeship program, emphasizing the company’s commitment to skill development. In his spare time Pat wrote and self-published a memoir ‘Trust’* detailing his early beginnings growing up in a Ballarat orphanage to his move to Melbourne with a Diocesan Scholarship through to starting his apprenticeship with Department of Supply.

Recognition and Gratitude

“This is an incredible honor,” said Patrick Boland. “I see it as recognition of the work ANCA has done over 50 years to sustain an advanced manufacturing business in Australia. By competing on smarts and riding the wave of technology, we’ve achieved an incredible journey filled with immense fun.”

Patrick McCluskey added, “ANCA is my life, and this award validates the countless hours, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped our journey. I’m thrilled to have built a company of over 1,300 people recognized globally for its technology solutions. From apprentices to seasoned professionals, I’m grateful to have them as part of our team.”

ANCA’s Legacy and Future

The awards coincide with ANCA’s 50th anniversary and the co-founders’ 75th birthdays. With 13 registered patents and three pending, including a recent patent for a Motor Temperature Control algorithm in the U.S. and China, ANCA continues to lead the field in advanced technology. Headquartered in Melbourne, ANCA’s offerings include CNC tool and cutter grinding machines, laser markers, automation solutions, motion controls, and manufacturing services. These technologies are critical to industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical devices, and cutting-tool manufacturing.

Investing 10% of profits into research and development, ANCA is committed to fostering STEM talent through partnerships with RMIT, Melbourne, and Monash universities. Its robust apprenticeship programs further strengthen Australia’s skilled workforce, ensuring groundbreaking innovations continue to emerge from this “hidden gem” of Australian manufacturing.