Danisense and GMW Associates strengthen their strategic partnership for the North American market

• The wide range of highly reliable and accurate current transducers from Danisense available in the US at very short lead times through GMW Associates

• Enhanced synergy between Danisense and GMW supports higher demand for high-performance current transducers as US energy transition gains momentum

• GMW serves customers in the fields of sensors, transducers, test &measurement, instrumentation and magnetics

Taastrup, Denmark, January 2025…The wide range of highly reliable and accurate current transducers from Danisense , the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, can be sourced in the US at very short lead times through GMW

Associates . With its long-term expertise in sensors, transducers, test & measurement, instrumentation, as well as magnetics, GMW is ideally positioned to promote Danisense’s products with its customer base. GMW and Danisense share a partnership that already spans over more than 10 years, built on trust, technical expertise, and a commitment to deliver exceptional solutions to customers. Remarks Brian Richter, President at GMW Associates: “This now enhanced synergy comes at a pivotal time, as the US energy transition continues to gain momentum and demand for high-performance current transducers grows.”

GMW has been calibrating current transducers for more than fifteen years, and the company has gained deep technical expertise in these products to support its customers on a very high level. Richter comments: “Our customers love the range of current transducers from Danisense thanks to their very high quality and accuracy plus the very strong product record. Our excellent relationship with Danisense makes it very easy for us to distribute their products at very short lead times. We look forward to intensifying our great business relationship with Danisense even further.”

Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense adds: “GMW Associates are a fantastic partner for us in the US. Their superb knowledge of our key markets and applications puts them in a great position to support our product range with their customers.

We are very happy to strengthen this great business relationship with the whole team at GMW Associates even further. It’s always a pleasure working together with them.”

For further information about Danisense’s product range click here . For more information about GMW’s products in electric current measurement click here .

Picture (left to right): Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director Danisense and Ben Hartzell, Senior Vice President Marketing GMW Asscociates

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.