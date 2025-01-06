BlackBerry Unveils Strategic Relaunch of QNX Brand to Reinforce Leadership in Automotive and General Embedded Industries

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a divisional name change and the relaunch of its QNX brand to boost recognition and reinforce its leadership within the automotive and general embedded industries.

Previously named ‘BlackBerry IoT’, the decision to rename the division as ‘QNX’ and relaunch the QNX brand was shaped by input from customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders and it’s revitalization represents an important milestone in QNX’s storied history along with a recognition of its potential to play an even bigger role powering the next-generation Software-Defined Vehicles and mission-critical systems of the future.

‘Relaunching the QNX brand is an important step in BlackBerry’s broader strategy to increase our visibility and fortify our leadership within the automotive and embedded industries, with a view to better positioning us for sustained growth and success,’ said John J. Giamatteo, CEO at BlackBerry. ‘The values that QNX stands for have always been a cornerstone for our customers and this brand relaunch honors that strong history while setting the stage for the division to fire on all cylinders and drive smarter, safer, and faster innovation through precision-engineered performance.’

Empowering Progress towards a Software Defined Tomorrow

With nearly 45 years of embedded software expertise and a rich intellectual property portfolio, QNX has established itself as an industry leader whose high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security and reliability. Today, QNX technology is integrated within more than 255 million vehicles on the road and a broad range of critical embedded systems including medical devices, industrial controls, transportation, heavy machinery and robotics, among others.

‘BlackBerry is at an inflection point and QNX is well positioned for the next 10 years as the demand for advanced hybrid cloud/edge computing capabilities becomes crucial for driving a software-defined future. The investments we have made over the last three years have set us on a well-defined path to capitalize on these trends,’ said Mattias Eriksson, President, QNX. ‘Couple these strong fundamentals with an enviable IP portfolio and a customer and partner base, representing the most advanced technology companies in the world, who are constantly accelerating our joint long term innovation and it’s easy to see why QNX has never been stronger. Amidst that backdrop we’re thrilled to be leaning into that widespread optimism and potential, reviving a brand that so many of have looked to over the years to help them turn the impossible into the achievable.’

Revitalized QNX Brand to Debut at CES 2025

Over the coming months, additional platforms and products may be updated to reflect the division’s new brand identity including the myQNX development environment. As part of the QNX brand revitalization, the company also unveiled a refreshed logo, website and distinct visual identity for the new division.

The revamped QNX visual identity, unveiled today and showcased across the company’s social media channels and website takes inspiration from the division’s new tagline – It all starts here and the fact that the world’s most critical software-defined systems ‘start’ with QNX foundational software. The division’s color palette, typography, photography, and iconography have all also been updated to reflect the innovative, performance-driven, future-focused principles that the revitalized brand stands for.

The new brand will be on full display when QNX showcases its complete suite of automotive offerings at CES from January 7 – 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit QNX at Booth #4224 in the West Hall or https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/campaigns/ces to find out more.

The Journey of QNX: Four Decades of Excellence

Founded in 1980 by two University of Waterloo graduates, Quantum Software Systems Limited created the QNX operating system. Initially called QUNIX, the system was renamed QNX in 1984, with the company name following suit. QNX 2, introduced in the early 1980s, still powers countless mission-critical systems today. In 1991, QNX 4 launched with 32-bit operations and POSIX support, followed by the QNX Neutrino RTOS in 1995. Acquired by Harman in 2004 and later by BlackBerry in 2010, QNX has become a leader in real-time operating systems. In the last fiscal year, QNX made its largest product announcement in over a decade with the launch of the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, a scalable foundation for next-generation automotive and IoT systems, alongside QNX Sound, an audio innovation platform for SDVs, and QNX Everywhere, an initiative designed to spur a more open development environment for QNX technologies.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX technology has been deployed in the world’s most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.