Get ready for the powerhouse of the aftermarket: Automechanika Istanbul 2025!

Automechanika Istanbul, recognized as the powerhouse of the aftermarket industry, is preparing to host its 18th edition from 12-15 June 2025 at the Istanbul TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center. With its legacy of driving innovation and international collaboration, this year’s event is poised to showcase the transformative power of the automotive aftermarket sector.

Setting New Standards in the Aftermarket Industry

Known globally as the powerhouse of the aftermarket, Automechanika Istanbul 2025 builds on the exceptional success of its previous editions. The 2024 fair welcomed over 60,000 visitors and 1,450 exhibitors from 35 countries, creating significant business opportunities and establishing Türkiye as a pivotal hub for the automotive aftermarket. The 2025 edition is set to surpass these records, further reinforcing the event’s leading position in the global market.

Innovation and Sustainability at the Forefront

This year’s fair will also spotlight the latest advancements in e-mobility, sustainability-focused solutions, and digital transformation. Attendees can look forward to:

• Innovation 4 Mobility Area: Highlighting next-generation technologies in electric and autonomous vehicles.

• Automechanika Academy: Over 40 sessions addressing emerging trends, sustainability, and workforce development.

• Networking Platforms: Advanced B2B tools to connect exhibitors with key buyers and partners.

A Meeting Point for Global Collaboration

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Automechanika Istanbul continues to attract a diverse and international audience. Supported by world-renowned brands and industry associations, the event offers a comprehensive platform for exploring the entire automotive aftermarket value chain.

Automechanika Istanbul 2025 will bring together exhibitors and visitors from all around the world, solidifying its status as an international meeting point for the automotive aftermarket. With exhibitors and visitors representing over 35 countries, the fair showcases a diverse range of product groups, including parts and components, electronics and systems, repair and maintenance, accessories and customization, management and digital solutions, and more, creating unparalleled opportunities for cross-border trade and collaboration.

Save the Date

Join us at Automechanika Istanbul 2025 and experience why it continues to be the powerhouse of the aftermarket. Mark your calendars for four days of innovation, networking, and business growth.

Automechanika Istanbul – Powerhouse of the aftermarket

12 – 15 June 2025, Istanbul TUYAP Fair and Congress Center

For more information:

www.automechanika.com.tr

Follow us on social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/showc ase/automechanika-istanbul/

https://www.instagram.com/auto mechanikaistanbul

http://www.facebook.com/autome chanikatr

https://twitter.com/automechan ikatr