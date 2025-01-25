Polyamide 6 copolymers from Envalior earn certification for recyclability

Envalior is excited to announce that its Durethan® C38F polyamide 6 copolymers can be recycled into polyethylene multilayer packaging, using waste from flexible polyethylene packaging. This milestone follows a comprehensive study conducted with the independent institute cyclos-HTP. Based on the cyclos-HTP certificate, Envalior’s next step will be to have the product series included in the new minimum standard for assessing the recyclable design of packaging in accordance with the German Packaging Act by the Central Agency Packaging Register (ZSVR).

“We look forward to when the recyclability of film systems based on Durethan® C38F in the polyethylene waste stream will finally be formally established. This will save our customers from potential charges that are currently being discussed for packaging that does not meet the minimum standard,” explained Wolfram Littek, Technical Marketing Manager for Envalior’s Intermediates business.

Maintaining high quality in polyethylene recyclate

The cyclos-HTP Institute has developed a test program called CHI-C8-PEF-1, in which the recyclability of flexible polyethylene multilayer film systems is tested and evaluated using original packaging. The comparative tests with the Durethan® C38F series showed that the polyamide content of the packaging in the quantities normally used does not significantly deteriorate the properties of the polyethylene recyclate, and in some cases even slightly improves them.

“The quality of the resulting recyclate is so excellent that it can be processed not only into high-quality compounds for injection molding, but also into blown film, making film-to-film recycling possible,” said Littek.

Envalior expects similar certifications for the recycling of polyethylene packaging films with polyamide content to emerge in other European countries as part of the new European Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

“The inclusion of our Durethan® C38F copolymers in the German minimum standard will be a blueprint for further certifications in Europe. As a founding member of the new independent Advanced Packaging Association (APA), we actively support these regulatory processes and raise awareness of how sustainable, resource-saving, climate-friendly and efficient multilayer packaging with polyamide is in the fight against food waste,” said Littek.

Tie layer ensures good compatibility of polyamide 6 with polyethylene

The Durethan® C38F series is made up of caprolactam, isophthalic acid and isophorone diamine. Its good compatibility with the polyethylene waste stream is based on the very low content in the respective packaging and on a tie layer. This tie layer helps it mix well with polyethylene in both the multilayer packaging and the recycled material.

Protecting the climate by reducing food waste

Polyamide has been an indispensable component of flexible, co-extruded multilayer packaging systems based on polyethylene for years, which are mainly used to package foods, such as meat, cheese and sausage. Compared to purely polyethylene-based counterparts, the packaging can be designed to be more than half as thin. This saves resources and reduces the amount of packaging waste. The polyamide films also acts as an aroma and oxygen barrier, which means that the food has a long shelf life while maintaining the same high quality. The films thus help to reduce the amount of food waste.

“The films thereby make an important contribution to climate protection,” explained Littek. “This is because greenhouse gas emissions from wasted food are a major contributor to global warming.”