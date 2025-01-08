HARMAN Drives Automotive Transformation with New Industry-Leading Collaborations

HARMAN, an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung

Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced a roster of new collaborations with

leading companies across the tech and automotive sectors. Together, they are

accelerating the consumer technology-driven transformation of the automotive

industry by adding empathy and contextual awareness to the car.

HARMAN’s latest collaborations are driving the creation of intelligent and

intuitive user experiences in the car. From bringing brilliant, life-like

visuals to in-vehicle displays or an AI system that fosters a natural bond

between occupants and technology, HARMAN’s collaborations push the

boundaries of automotive excellence.

“At HARMAN we believe that when it comes to transforming the industry we are

better together, and collaboration is the key to unlocking everyone’s full

potential,” said Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive. “By

working with industry leaders across the automotive and technology sectors,

we are embracing collective intelligence to create a new level of in-cabin

experiences that adapt to what consumers want and automakers need.”

At CES 2025, HARMAN will showcase how its latest collaborations are

propelling the automotive industry forward and transforming the ways that we

interact with our vehicles.

Ushering in A New Era of Intelligent, Empathetic Journeys

HARMAN, in collaboration with Cerence AI, is leading the way in integrating

generative AI into vehicles. CES 2025 marks the launch of the “Luna” avatar

powered by Ready Engage, HARMAN’s new emotionally intelligent AI system,

completely transforming how people engage with their car. Designed with

flexibility in mind, it features pre-integration with Cerence AI’s voice

assistant platform while remaining adaptable to the rapidly evolving

advancements and continuous step changes in AI technology. Offering

personalized AI-powered interactions that anticipate needs and respond

naturally through voice and visuals, Ready Engage creates a connection that

feels friendly, easy, and approachable.

This alliance also enhances HARMAN’s Ready Link Marketplace developer

ecosystem. Cerence AI’s CaLLMT Edge automotive-grade, on-device small

language model (SLM) is now integrated into Ready Upgrade. This makes it

easier for third-party app developers to create in-car applications that

bring consumers’ preferred, personalized content into the vehicle while

ensuring that personal data remains secure. The integration offers advanced

and cost-effective SLMs embedded into Ready Upgrade software for in-vehicle

use which developers can access through a standardized interface provided by

HARMAN.

Uniting Advanced Driver Assistance and In-Cabin Experiences

In response to growing expectations for fresh and up to date in-cabin and

driving experiences, HARMAN and HL Klemove are working together to deliver

the best of cockpit and ADAS domains in one integrated solution. Together,

the two companies have built a light central compute unit (CCU) based on

HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade cockpit domain controller and HL Klemove’s Level 2

software stack and ADAS sensor set. This collaboration unites HARMAN’s deep

in-cabin expertise and HL Klemove’s market-proven ADAS solutions. In the

next level of their collaboration, HARMAN and HL Klemove are now developing

a product-grade CCU platform that will integrate their latest cockpit and

ADAS feature sets and offer automakers shorter time to market and full

flexibility to customize.

Delivering Exceptional Consumer Experiences In-Cabin

Leveraging Samsung’s consumer electronics expertise, HARMAN’s in-cabin

experiences meet the performance and design standards of today’s personal

devices. A key example: HARMAN Ready Display products are powered by Samsung

Neo QLED and offer industry-first automotive-qualified cadmium-free Quantum

Dot technology and Blue Mini LED-based local dimming displays. These

innovations bring home-theater quality into the vehicle with enhanced

brightness, intelligent algorithms, and sleek design. Together, HARMAN and

Samsung are pushing the boundaries of in-vehicle display performance,

co-developing the HDR10+ automotive standard with Ready Display as the

industry’s first HDR10+-compliant product in early 2025.

Harnessing Near Real-Time Technology to Support Safety and Wellness

HARMAN is working closely with industry leaders, including Miovision and

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to ensure its award-winning Ready products

deliver the right information at the right time, supporting safety.

HARMAN Ready Aware, a new vehicle-to-network (V2N)-based SaaS solution,

enhances driver’s situational awareness with a focus on traffic lights and

road hazards. In collaboration with Miovision, a global leader in

intelligent traffic solutions, Ready Aware offers contextual and intelligent

alerts, including time to green and red-light assist, to help navigate

intersections and support safe driving experiences.

HARMAN and Qualcomm Technologies are redefining automotive connectivity with

the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G telematics control unit (TCU), which achieves an

industry-first milestone by bringing satellite communication to a TCU. Based

on the SnapdragonR Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, this technology collaboration

enables mobility services such as emergency messaging based on satellite

network operator (SNO) coverage. Together, the two companies are delivering

ubiquitous connectivity while maximizing upgradability, scalability, and

usability to meet the evolving needs of the automotive market.

Enhancing Driver Safety and Comfort with Personalized In-Cabin Interventions

Furthering its multi-year collaboration with Gentherm, the global leader in

thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, HARMAN and Gentherm

continue to enhance the in-cabin experience by prioritizing safety and

comfort. HARMAN Ready Care, an industry-first product that measures a

driver’s visual and cognitive load as well as vital signals in real-time,

now integrates with Gentherm’s new in-cabin comfort product WellSenseTM,

delivering personalized in-cabin interventions, such as seat-based heating

and cooling based on the driver’s level of stress, distraction, and

drowsiness.

Better Together: Leading the Way in Future-Ready In-Cabin Innovation, Today

By collaborating with leading innovators across industries, HARMAN continues

to shape the future of the automotive industry. Through the power of

collective intelligence, HARMAN is turning cars into intelligent and

empathic companions. Discover how HARMAN is driving this transformation

firsthand at CES 2025, where the company will unveil its latest

collaborative breakthroughs that promise to inspire the next generation of

in-cabin experiences. For more information on HARMAN’s latest news, visit

the HARMAN CES 2025 media kit.

