HARMAN Drives Automotive Transformation with New Industry-Leading Collaborations

HARMAN, an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung
Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced a roster of new collaborations with
leading companies across the tech and automotive sectors. Together, they are
accelerating the consumer technology-driven transformation of the automotive
industry by adding empathy and contextual awareness to the car.
HARMAN’s latest collaborations are driving the creation of intelligent and
intuitive user experiences in the car. From bringing brilliant, life-like
visuals to in-vehicle displays or an AI system that fosters a natural bond
between occupants and technology, HARMAN’s collaborations push the
boundaries of automotive excellence.
“At HARMAN we believe that when it comes to transforming the industry we are
better together, and collaboration is the key to unlocking everyone’s full
potential,” said Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive. “By
working with industry leaders across the automotive and technology sectors,
we are embracing collective intelligence to create a new level of in-cabin
experiences that adapt to what consumers want and automakers need.”
At CES 2025, HARMAN will showcase how its latest collaborations are
propelling the automotive industry forward and transforming the ways that we
interact with our vehicles.
Ushering in A New Era of Intelligent, Empathetic Journeys
HARMAN, in collaboration with Cerence AI, is leading the way in integrating
generative AI into vehicles. CES 2025 marks the launch of the “Luna” avatar
powered by Ready Engage, HARMAN’s new emotionally intelligent AI system,
completely transforming how people engage with their car. Designed with
flexibility in mind, it features pre-integration with Cerence AI’s voice
assistant platform while remaining adaptable to the rapidly evolving
advancements and continuous step changes in AI technology. Offering
personalized AI-powered interactions that anticipate needs and respond
naturally through voice and visuals, Ready Engage creates a connection that
feels friendly, easy, and approachable.
This alliance also enhances HARMAN’s Ready Link Marketplace developer
ecosystem. Cerence AI’s CaLLMT Edge automotive-grade, on-device small
language model (SLM) is now integrated into Ready Upgrade. This makes it
easier for third-party app developers to create in-car applications that
bring consumers’ preferred, personalized content into the vehicle while
ensuring that personal data remains secure. The integration offers advanced
and cost-effective SLMs embedded into Ready Upgrade software for in-vehicle
use which developers can access through a standardized interface provided by
HARMAN.
Uniting Advanced Driver Assistance and In-Cabin Experiences
In response to growing expectations for fresh and up to date in-cabin and
driving experiences, HARMAN and HL Klemove are working together to deliver
the best of cockpit and ADAS domains in one integrated solution. Together,
the two companies have built a light central compute unit (CCU) based on
HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade cockpit domain controller and HL Klemove’s Level 2
software stack and ADAS sensor set. This collaboration unites HARMAN’s deep
in-cabin expertise and HL Klemove’s market-proven ADAS solutions. In the
next level of their collaboration, HARMAN and HL Klemove are now developing
a product-grade CCU platform that will integrate their latest cockpit and
ADAS feature sets and offer automakers shorter time to market and full
flexibility to customize.
Delivering Exceptional Consumer Experiences In-Cabin
Leveraging Samsung’s consumer electronics expertise, HARMAN’s in-cabin
experiences meet the performance and design standards of today’s personal
devices. A key example: HARMAN Ready Display products are powered by Samsung
Neo QLED and offer industry-first automotive-qualified cadmium-free Quantum
Dot technology and Blue Mini LED-based local dimming displays. These
innovations bring home-theater quality into the vehicle with enhanced
brightness, intelligent algorithms, and sleek design. Together, HARMAN and
Samsung are pushing the boundaries of in-vehicle display performance,
co-developing the HDR10+ automotive standard with Ready Display as the
industry’s first HDR10+-compliant product in early 2025.
Harnessing Near Real-Time Technology to Support Safety and Wellness
HARMAN is working closely with industry leaders, including Miovision and
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to ensure its award-winning Ready products
deliver the right information at the right time, supporting safety.
HARMAN Ready Aware, a new vehicle-to-network (V2N)-based SaaS solution,
enhances driver’s situational awareness with a focus on traffic lights and
road hazards. In collaboration with Miovision, a global leader in
intelligent traffic solutions, Ready Aware offers contextual and intelligent
alerts, including time to green and red-light assist, to help navigate
intersections and support safe driving experiences.
HARMAN and Qualcomm Technologies are redefining automotive connectivity with
the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G telematics control unit (TCU), which achieves an
industry-first milestone by bringing satellite communication to a TCU. Based
on the SnapdragonR Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, this technology collaboration
enables mobility services such as emergency messaging based on satellite
network operator (SNO) coverage. Together, the two companies are delivering
ubiquitous connectivity while maximizing upgradability, scalability, and
usability to meet the evolving needs of the automotive market.
Enhancing Driver Safety and Comfort with Personalized In-Cabin Interventions
Furthering its multi-year collaboration with Gentherm, the global leader in
thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, HARMAN and Gentherm
continue to enhance the in-cabin experience by prioritizing safety and
comfort. HARMAN Ready Care, an industry-first product that measures a
driver’s visual and cognitive load as well as vital signals in real-time,
now integrates with Gentherm’s new in-cabin comfort product WellSenseTM,
delivering personalized in-cabin interventions, such as seat-based heating
and cooling based on the driver’s level of stress, distraction, and
drowsiness.
Better Together: Leading the Way in Future-Ready In-Cabin Innovation, Today
By collaborating with leading innovators across industries, HARMAN continues
to shape the future of the automotive industry. Through the power of
collective intelligence, HARMAN is turning cars into intelligent and
empathic companions. Discover how HARMAN is driving this transformation
firsthand at CES 2025, where the company will unveil its latest
collaborative breakthroughs that promise to inspire the next generation of
in-cabin experiences. For more information on HARMAN’s latest news, visit
the HARMAN CES 2025 media kit.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions
for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected
car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and
services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including
AKGR, Harman KardonR, InfinityR, JBLR, LexiconR, Mark LevinsonR and RevelR,
HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues
where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the
road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our
software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are
connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to
car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across
the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
