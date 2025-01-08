HARMAN Redefines In-Cabin Experiences, Turning Cars into Intelligent, Empathetic Companions

Imagine stepping into a car that doesn’t just respond to your commands but

understands your needs, adapts to your preferences, and creates an

environment that understands and uniquely engages with you. HARMAN, the

automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.,

Ltd., is making that vision a reality. At CES 2025, HARMAN is unveiling the

next evolution of its groundbreaking innovations-a suite of intelligent,

contextual technologies and products that are redefining what it means to

drive and ride in a car.

It’s no secret that the automotive industry is undergoing a

consumer-technology revolution. Expectations for vehicles are no longer

limited to performance and reliability; today’s drivers and passengers

demand integrated, personalized experiences akin to the smart devices they

use daily. And for years, HARMAN has been at the forefront of in-cabin

innovation, turning the car into a connected, responsive hub of activity.

HARMAN’s products like Ready Upgrade, Ready Care, and Ready Display, infuse

vehicles with a “brain,” “senses,” and a “voice.” More recently, HARMAN

leveraged sensors and feedback loops in automotive products such as Seat

Sonic for immersive audio, Ready Vision for augmented reality displays, and

Ready Connect for ubiquitous connectivity to the outside world.

Now, HARMAN is propelling the industry further once again. With the latest

enhancements to its Ready product portfolio being unveiled at CES 2025,

HARMAN is making cars not only smarter but empathetic.

First, HARMAN introduces “Luna,” an avatar powered by Ready Engage, its new

emotionally intelligent AI system. “Luna” personalizes interactions through

voice and visuals, fostering a natural and intuitive bond between occupants

and technology. Integrated with the advanced Ready Vision products,

including the award-winning QVUE windshield display, it delivers immersive

augmented reality features like dynamic street visualization and transparent

hood views to elevate safety, comfort, and engagement. Fully customizable by

each automaker, the Ready Engage AI system redefines the in-cabin experience

by deeply connecting to its occupants’ needs and environments.

Helping to power these innovations are HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade cockpit domain

controllers and HARMAN central compute unit (CCU) platforms. These serve as

the “brain” behind intelligent in-cabin experiences, seamlessly integrating

products like Ready Engage into vehicles. Ready Upgrade reduces development

cycles and costs with turnkey solutions, enabling software updates as fast

as every 3 months and vehicle launch updates in as little as 6 months.

HARMAN’s collaboration with HL Klemove takes this innovation further,

delivering a light CCU based on HARMAN Ready Upgrade and HL Klemove’s Level

2 software stack and ADAS sensor set. This collaboration unites HARMAN’s

deep in-cabin expertise and HL Klemove’s market-proven ADAS solutions. In

the next level of their collaboration, HARMAN and HL Klemove are now

developing a product-grade CCU platform that will integrate their latest

cockpit and ADAS feature sets and offer automakers shorter time to market

and full flexibility to customize.

“HARMAN is pioneering the next frontier in automotive technology by

translating user states and situational understanding into truly contextual

in-cabin experiences,” said Armin Prommersberger, Chief Technology Officer

at HARMAN International. “HARMAN’s portfolio of intelligent solutions is the

most comprehensive in the industry, and our products go beyond proven,

technical excellence. We help OEMs deliver differentiation and deeper

engagement for their customers, making us the transformation partner of

choice for automakers.”

At CES 2025, HARMAN will demonstrate its newest products, each designed to

work individually and together as integrated solutions. HARMAN’s suite of

Ready products redefine in-cabin experiences with innovations that adapt to

evolving consumer and automaker needs. Other highlights include:

A New Frontier for Safety and Comfort

HARMAN’s Ready portfolio brings vehicles to life with empathetic, in-cabin

systems that understand and adapt to driver and passenger needs. By

integrating advanced sensors, actuators, and immersive displays, these

technologies support safe and more comfortable journeys. The Ready Care

in-cabin monitoring product takes empathy to the next level, using AI and

neuroscience to monitor a driver’s cognitive and visual load as well as

breathing rate to detect distraction or drowsiness, offering real-time,

tailored interventions to reduce stress and enhance focus. Meanwhile, the

new Ready Aware vehicle-to-network (V2N) software-as-a-service (SaaS)

product adds situational intelligence by delivering precise,

machine-learning-powered alerts that anticipate road hazards and enhance

decision-making, creating a driving experience that feels smarter, safer,

and more personalized. HARMAN’s Ready Display, powered by Samsung Neo QLED,

now features boosted brightness levels-critical in automotive environments

for optimal visibility in varying light conditions.

Connected Mobility-Anytime, Anywhere

HARMAN’s Ready Connect suite of telematics control units (TCUs) infuses

intelligence and empathy into connectivity by ensuring vehicles remain

reliably connected, even in remote areas. By enabling modular upgrades from

4G to 5G and then from 5G to satellite communication, Ready Connect keeps

vehicles in touch with the world while reducing development complexity for

automakers. Achieving an industry-first milestone by bringing satellite

communication to a TCU, Ready Connect supports entertainment, productivity,

and situational awareness, fostering a driving experience where technology

understands and responds to the needs of its occupants at any moment.

Your Software and Implementation Partner for Automotive Intelligence

HARMAN’s Ready Link Marketplace offers tailored in-car apps, services, and

features, enabling automakers to unlock recurring revenue and extend vehicle

lifecycles. With over 150 apps and value-driven features like predictive

adaptive cruise control, automakers can enhance user engagement and deliver

personalized, evolving experiences. Supporting this, HARMAN Automotive

Engineering Services (AES) bridges integration challenges by ensuring

efficient deployment of software-driven products, enabling automakers to

bring solutions to market faster and more effectively.

Driving the Future of Contextually Intelligent In-Vehicle Experiences Today

HARMAN’s Ready portfolio redefines in-cabin experiences with innovations

that adapt to evolving consumer and automaker needs. By combining Samsung’s

consumer-tech expertise with HARMAN’s automotive innovation, the company is

uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, intuitive, and empathetic

technologies for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.

Each of these products will be on display as HARMAN returns to the Las Vegas

Convention Center during CES 2025. For more information, visit the HARMAN

CES 2025 press kit.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions

for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected

car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and

services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including

AKGR, Harman KardonR, InfinityR, JBLR, LexiconR, Mark LevinsonR and RevelR,

HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues

where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the

road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our

software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are

connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to

car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across

the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.