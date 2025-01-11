Leer Group Provides New Online Tools for Dealers and Ambassadors

Truck Accessories Group, LLC d/b/a Leer Group has joined both Promoboxx and Social Ladder to provide the tools needed for customers to collaborate, maximize reach, and benefit from our branded social media content and ambassadors.

Promoboxx provides dealers with the ability to amplify and automate fresh, engaging content developed by Leer Group to make the most of social media and populate their Facebook, Instagram, email templates and more. By signing up, dealers can automatically use this high-quality content to engage their customers or customize to fit their specific needs. Promoboxx enables dealers to run successful social media campaigns with regularly updated content and uniform brand messaging to reach a broad audience and drive traffic to their retail stores. Promoboxx offers a user-friendly interface and a support team to answer any questions.

Leer Group has also selected Social Ladder to manage our ambassador/influencer program, beginning in early 2025. Social Ladder will help streamline communications, task requests, track engagement, audience shares, effectiveness, accountability and payment. Our mission is to inspire adventurers and journeymen to go further and live bigger, knowing their equipment is safe, accessible, and secure. Social Ladder will simplify communications and encourage high-quality, influential organic content.

About Leer Group

Leer Group is North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps, tonneau covers and truck accessories. These recreational and commercial/fleet products include LEER®, SnugTop®, Century®, Pace-Edwards by LEER®, BEDSLIDE®, State Wide Aluminum, Inc. and SE-GI brands. Headquartered in Indiana, LEER Group has manufacturing plants in Indiana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Mexico, along with more than 1,300 independent dealers across North America. LEER Group is a Business Unit of J.B. Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO), a larger, privately held portfolio of manufacturing businesses that provide premier transportation goods and services. For more information visit LEER.com, SnugTop.com, CenturyCaps.com, Pace-Edwards.com or BEDSLIDE.com.

The Leer Group has been a business unit of JBPCO since 1987. For over 37 years, JBPCO has invested heavily in its people, processes, and facilities to make sure that LEER remains a world-class organization and the #1 manufacturer of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps, tonneau covers and accessories in North America. Expect to see more updates focused on enhancing Leer Group’s team, capacity and products for today and the future.