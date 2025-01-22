Mouser Electronics and Molex Gear Up to Support Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing for 2025 IMSA Season

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced its continued associate sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team for the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series.

Mouser is teaming up again with valued manufacturer partner Molex to sponsor the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD PRO and the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD Class entries for the 2025 IMSA season. The season kicks off January 17-19 with the Roar Before the Rolex at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, followed by the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 23-26.

“Mouser Electronics is the true definition of a partner for our Championship program,” said Vasser Sullivan Co-Owner, James “Sulli” Sullivan. “They continue to be instrumental in providing us with component solutions and a vital part of keeping our race cars and pit lane engineering stand running perfectly.”

“For more than ten years, together with Molex, we’ve supported high-performance motorsports and are super excited to continue our sponsorship of Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing in the 2025 IMSA series,” said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “Mouser is honored to be part of this team’s first-class racing program.”

The 2025 season marks the seventh season Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. The full-time driver lineups for Vasser Sullivan Racing include Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class, with Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson co-driving the No. 12 Lexus entry in the GTD class. Kyle Kirkwood and Frankie Montecalvo join the driver pairs in the No. 14 and 12 cars for select IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races this season. The team will look to continue the momentum of 2024, where they ended the season with two wins, four podium results and five pole positions. Parker Thompson led the GTD class with three poles.

Mouser previously sponsored the Vasser Sullivan IndyCar team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. Since then, the Mouser and Molex relationship with Vasser Sullivan has resulted in many successes, winning the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 and producing multiple wins and podiums with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar and now Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing.

For more information on Mouser’s sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus racing team and to see the schedule for the 2025 season, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.