The Future of Electrification Conference Returns for its Fourth Year

ZAPI GROUP’s annual event will explore “Innovating for Change” and new electrification opportunities for global impact

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in vehicle electrification, announces it will host its fourth Future of Electrification virtual conference on February 26-27, 2025. Building on the success of previous years, this year’s conference will examine trends in the worldwide shift toward electrification, challenges and opportunities across different geographical regions, and the latest innovations driving adoption and transformation.

Presented by ZAPI GROUP, an electrification leader since 1975, the conference will provide insights into market dynamics, technology, and regulatory factors shaping the electrification movement. Centered on the theme “Innovating for Change,” presenters will share leadership expertise in the industrial electrification space, discuss the impact of battery technology in the adoption of electrification, examine challenges in the evolving global trade landscape, and more.

“The past year has been marked by significant technological advancements and geopolitical uncertainty, making the ability to adapt and innovate crucial. Our customers, partners, and industry peers have shown remarkable resilience and have overcome numerous challenges in this dynamic landscape,” said Lloyd Gomm, Global Marketing Director for ZAPI GROUP. “We are thrilled to host our fourth annual virtual event as a way to discuss these realities with other leaders in electrification and advance the global electrification movement in industrial, commercial, and utility vehicles.”

This year’s dynamic program features keynote presentations from acclaimed technology and innovation expert Paulina Modlitba and Dr. Giorgio Rizzoni, Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and The Ford Motor Company Chair in Electromechanical Systems at Ohio State University. Presenters from leading organizations such as Volvo CE, Jungheinrich, Bastion Solutions, and Infineon join the ZAPI GROUP team to explore challenges and opportunities in the current electrification landscape. Sara Jensen, Executive Editor of Power & Motion, returns this year, bringing her experience and perspective across industries as a moderator for some of the event’s panel discussions.

Free registration for The Future of Electrification 2025 is now open. Please visit www.futureofelectrification.org.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and autonomous navigation software for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers’ success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars.

For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.