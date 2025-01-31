One Equity Partners Completes Sale of W.W. Williams

One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed its sale of W.W. Williams (“Williams” or the “Company”). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, W.W. Williams is an aftermarket service and parts provider offering diversified solutions for its customers. The Company provides parts and service for on-highway and off-highway diesel engines, transmissions, transportation refrigeration and full bumper-to-bumper service for medium and heavy-duty trucks. Williams also offers packaged generators and related equipment for standby and auxiliary power applications into critical applications like data centers, hospitals, and commercial applications. Williams serves the North American region across more than 50 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.

“OEP’s investment in W.W. Williams provides a clear illustration of OEP’s consistent value creation strategy driven by transformational combinations,” said Jamie Koven, Partner at One Equity Partners. “We were able to help the Company drive both organic and inorganic growth through the execution of transformational acquisitions and strategic commercial and operational initiatives, in partnership with management.”

Under OEP’s ownership, the Company nearly tripled EBITDA. W.W. Williams invested in organic growth by enhancing service capabilities through investing in technicians and adding over 100 professionals to expand W.W. Williams’ mobile service and fleet maintenance offerings and customer support services. Additionally, to support expansion into new markets, under OEP’s ownership the Company completed two transformational acquisitions as well as four additional add-on acquisitions. “The combination of our strategic efforts ultimately expanded W.W. Williams’ geographic reach, footprint density and service capabilities, positioning the business for continued growth under its new owners,” said Matt Hughes, Partner at One Equity Partners.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.