Nuvve selects Tellus as a key hardware supplier for its charging solutions.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, today announced that it has selected Tellus Power Green, a fast-growing EV infrastructure manufacturing company, as a key supplier for its advanced charging portfolio. During a rigorous selection process, Nuvve vetted over 30 manufacturers, conducting extensive validation and reliability testing in its labs. Tellus stood out for its innovative engineering, ability to meet the stringent requirements of V2G technology, and its inclusion on most utility Approved Product Lists (APLs), ensuring its chargers qualify for incentive programs that reduce costs for customers. This partnership marks the first step in Nuvve’s broader strategy to expand its supplier ecosystem to support the growing demand for electrification.

“After evaluating over 30 manufacturers through a comprehensive vetting and validation process, Tellus emerged as a clear leader,” said Hamza Lemsaddek, Vice President of Technology and Astrea AI at Nuvve. “Their engineering expertise and shared commitment to advancing scalable, impactful V2G solutions make them an ideal partner. While Tellus is the first new supplier we’ve onboarded, this partnership represents just the beginning of our efforts to collaborate with the best in the industry to drive electrification and enhance grid resiliency.”

Tellus Power Green offers a comprehensive range of bidirectional and unidirectional chargers, spanning 20 kW to 360 kW, engineered to support V2G and other energy applications. Known for their efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, these solutions are designed to meet the needs of fleet and infrastructure operators, providing scalable and cost-effective options for electrification.

“Our high-performance chargers combined with Nuvve’s industry-leading V2G platform create a game-changing solution for fleet electrification,” said Reddy Marri, President of Tellus Power Green. “2025 marks a pivotal year for vehicle electrification and grid transformation, and we are thrilled to partner with Nuvve to deliver innovative solutions to communities across the U.S. and Canada.”

By selecting Tellus after a meticulous evaluation process, Nuvve reinforces its commitment to providing reliable, innovative, and scalable solutions for its customers. These chargers are available for orders starting today. For inquiries, email sales@nuvve.com. This collaboration strengthens Nuvve’s ability to accelerate electrification, support fleet operators, and enhance grid resiliency while laying the groundwork for future partnerships to expand its charging portfolio.

About Nuvve

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) on five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.

About Tellus Power Green

Tellus Power Green (TPG) is a fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure manufacturing company headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Founded in 2010, TPG specializes in developing and operating EV chargers and charging networks, offering a wide range of products and services tailored to diverse markets and charging needs. Known for its customizable hardware, TPG provides solutions designed to meet specific requirements, including support for multiple connector types and certification variants such as CE and UL. With a relentless focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, Tellus Power Green is proud to lead in the green energy revolution. To learn more, visit telluspowergreen.com.