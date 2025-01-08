Pony.ai Plans to Provide Driverless Services at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) with Plans to Expand Robotaxi Services into Urban Hong Kong in the Future

Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY), a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, announced that it plans to provide driverless transportation services at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), one of the world’s busiest airports. Pony.ai also plans to gradually expand its robotaxi transportation services into urban Hong Kong in the future. The Airport Authority Hong Kong recently showcased several autonomous vehicles to the media, including Pony.ai’s seven-seat, sixth-generation robotaxi. Pony.ai plans to initially shuttle airport employees.

This announcement is a major milestone and represents a substantial first step for Pony.ai’s leading autonomous vehicle technology in the Hong Kong market. Hong Kong will provide even more unique driving opportunities for Pony.ai’s leading autonomous vehicle technology to shine, including: left-side of the road driving, dense traffic and a highly complex driving environment such as special types of traffic intersections.

HKIA is one of the world’s busiest airports by passenger and cargo volume. Pony.ai currently operates paid robotaxi services to and from Beijing Daxing International Airport and is testing its autonomous vehicles on the main roadways to and from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

This news comes on the heels of a December 27th announcement in which Pony.ai was named among the first batch of companies to receive mutual recognition qualification in operating cross-regional autonomous robotaxi services throughout major cities in China’s Greater Bay Area region, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, among them. In the future, Pony.ai’s autonomous vehicles will seamlessly shuttle between mutually recognized locations in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with cross-city autonomous vehicle services connecting airports and high-speed rail stations, providing local residents with safe, reliable and convenient robotaxi transportation experiences.

Pony.ai is among the first in China to obtain licenses to operate fully driverless vehicles in all four Tier-1 cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen) and has begun to offer public-facing, fare-charging robotaxi services without safety drivers in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Pony.ai has also expanded its presence to Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and other markets, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.

On the public roads of China’s metropolises, Pony.ai has achieved what was once only depicted in science fiction — building a car that drives itself. Today, a commute in a driverless Pony.ai robotaxi is not merely a display of groundbreaking technology, but becoming a part of the daily lives for many residents in these communities. As intuitive as a trip in a traditional taxi, hailing a ride with Pony.ai’s robotaxi offers everyone a revolutionary mobility option to make streets safer and greener, changing the way the world moves.

Pony.ai’s average daily orders received per robotaxi exceeded 15 in the six months ended June 30, 2024, setting a key milestone toward large-scale commercialization of Level 4 robotaxis.

About Pony.ai

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai”) (NASDAQ: PONY) is a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology – a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates its proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. Pony.ai is among the first in China to obtain licenses to operate fully driverless vehicles in all four Tier-1 cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen) and has begun to offer public-facing, fare-charging robotaxi services without safety drivers in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Pony.ai operates a fleet consisting of over 250 robotaxis. To date, Pony.ai has driven nearly 40 million autonomous testing and operation kilometers (nearly 24.8 million miles) on open roads worldwide.