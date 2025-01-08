SoundHound AI and Lucid Motors Bring In-Vehicle Voice Assistant with Integrated Generative AI to Electric Vehicles

The Lucid Assistant is a revolutionary new hands-free voice assistant, offering customers an easy and intuitive way to control many vehicle functions by speech. To demonstrate the Lucid Assistant’s seamless functionality, SoundHound will host a hands-on experience with a Lucid Air at its CES booth (LVCC, West Hall Level 1, Booth #4964, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility).

The Lucid Assistant is powered by SoundHound Chat AI, the cutting-edge voice platform that was the first into full production with a voice assistant that integrates the latest generative AI technology. This integration will give drivers access to a voice assistant that further enhances Lucid’s in-vehicle user experience with interactive knowledge discovery, real-time data, and effortless in-vehicle controls.

“Developing Lucid Assistant in cooperation with SoundHound enables us to deliver much more than a voice control feature,” said Dr. Jean-Philippe Gauthier, Head of Software Engineering at Lucid. “In combination with Lucid’s frequent over-the-air software updates, Lucid Assistant can grow in functionality and capability over time, delivering an ever-better experience for Lucid owners.”

Now live and available to Lucid Air owners, the Lucid Assistant responds to the wake words “Hey Lucid.” Drivers and passengers can ask questions in a natural and conversational way and receive fast, accurate responses through SoundHound’s proprietary technology. This technology ensures that the assistant selects the correct response from the most appropriate domain – whether that’s an answer powered by generative AI, or the kind of response that other large language models may not handle, like real-time questions about weather, sports, stocks, and more.

In addition, the in-vehicle voice assistant lets users access Lucid’s full car manual and can provide answers to almost any question about the vehicle’s functionality. Drivers can also use voice to control critical features like navigation, and many of the Lucid Assistant features and functions can also be accessed without needing a cellular connection.

“Lucid is one of the most exciting automakers in the world, so it stands to reason they are launching this pioneering new voice AI assistant,” said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. “We believe that SoundHound’s best-in-class voice technology opens up unlimited new opportunities for both drivers and OEMs, and will fundamentally change the way we interact with our vehicles into the future.”

When processing queries, the SoundHound system uses a proprietary approach to massively reduce the risk of “AI hallucinations” – misleading and unpredictable responses often associated with some LLMs. The assistant is available in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, German, and Dutch, with additional languages coming soon.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice and conversational AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive Thru, and Amelia AI Agents. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.