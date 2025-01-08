VeriSilicon’s Display Processing IP DC8200-FS has Achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B Certification

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that its high-performance, low-power Display Processing IP DC8200-FS has successfully achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B automotive functional safety certification. The certificate was issued by TÜV NORD, an international inspection and certification institution.

Fully compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL B, the DC8200-FS IP features advanced safety mechanisms such as memory protection and register configuration path protection. Available in two configurations, DC8200-FS 2K and DC8200-FS 4K, it delivers real-time image processing across pre- and post-processing pipelines, enabling dual output display panels with resolutions up to 4Kx2K. These outputs are compatible with the MIPI Display Serial Interface (MIPI DSI) and DisplayPort (DP), supporting both RGB and YUV formats. The DC8200-FS IP also includes two AXI buses for efficient external frame buffer access and two AHB buses for register programming, ensuring seamless system integration. Its software supports the popular Linux DRM framework, custom drivers and APIs, enabling flexible, tailored development for automotive systems.

“The integration of intelligent driving and cockpit domains, along with the replacement of rearview mirrors by displays, drives the functional safety requirements for display processing. Display that complies with functional safety standards is becoming an essential element in automotive SoCs,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “VeriSilicon is at the forefront of providing ISO 26262 ASIL B compliant display processing IPs. With its comprehensive display features specifically tailored for automotive needs, the ISO 26262 ASIL B-certified DC8200-FS IP has been selected by several leading automotive SoC providers. The DC8200-FS ISO 26262 ASIL B certification follows the ISO 26262 certifications of our multiple IPs in the camera system, enabling us to better support the rapid advancement of automotive SoCs.”

To learn more about VeriSilicon’s automotive functional safety plan across its comprehensive intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio, we invite you to visit VeriSilicon’s booth at the Venetian Expo (Booth No.: Bassano 2701) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, taking place from January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas.

