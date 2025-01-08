Cinemo at CES 2025: Making Every Moment in the Car Effortlessly Extraordinary

Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, is showcasing their latest technological innovations in exclusive live demonstrations at CES 2025. Designed to redefine digital media experiences with a seamless blend of connectivity and entertainment, Cinemo will showcase use cases that demonstrate its advanced media capabilities, enabling everyone to enjoy media like never before. These exclusive demonstrations will take place in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, offering a unique preview for valued customers and partners.

Cinemo will showcase a range of never-seen-before use cases in the car that include zero-effort passenger onboarding designed to simplify passenger connectivity, multi-passenger gaming and a karaoke functionality that allows passengers to sing along to their favorite tracks while on the go. With a seamless BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) integration for a superior user experience across the entire IVI system on Android Automotive OS (AAOS), Cinemo ensures intuitive and uniform interactions no matter the screen or feature in use.

In addition to the exclusive, invite-only demo, Cinemo products are featured in a series of live partner presentations at CES 2025. These sessions will demonstrate the transformative potential of Cinemo solutions in real-world scenarios.

Bosch — [Central Hall, Booth #16203]: Leveraging Cinemo CARS™ products (CARS Online Video, CARS Connect Control, CARS Connect Screens, and CARS Premium Audio), Bosch will be showcasing seamless multiscreen video experience with playback control and the companion app integration on AAOS. This demonstration highlights years of collaboration with Bosch, bringing advanced in-car entertainment and seamless connectivity to life.

Telechips — [The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort]: This demo will present Cinemo CARS™ products running seamlessly on Telechips’ Dolphin5 hardware. As a leading system-on-a-chip (SoC) provider, Telechips will demonstrate how their advanced platform effortlessly integrates with Cinemo’s software solutions, delivering powerful performance and in-car experiences for a broad market, including BYOD functionality.

Valeo – [Central Hall, Booth #CP-709]: A market leader in ADAS, Valeo delivers ADAS + IVI fusion functionality on a single SoC platform. At CES, Valeo and Cinemo will showcase BYOD integration for both iOS and Android devices, using CARS™ products (CARS Online Video, CARS Connect Control and CARS Connect Screens), built on top of AAOS, highlighting innovative use cases as they expand into infotainment and in-car entertainment.

Dolby – Dolby will present Dolby Atmos on CarPlay and CARS Online Video, delivering a premium in-car entertainment experience. This demo highlights how Cinemo’s solutions bring immersive audio, interactive games, and seamless video streaming to any car, directly from personal devices, redefining entertainment on the road.

“We’re proud to demonstrate how Cinemo is pushing the boundaries of in-car innovation, delivering seamless, personalized, and connected experiences that transform every journey into something extraordinary for drivers and passengers,” says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. “CES 2025 is an opportunity to see our commitment to ensuring every ride is smarter, more engaging, and effortlessly enjoyable.”

Contact Cinemo at cinemo.com/contact to book a private demo session or visit the partner locations to experience more real-life scenarios in person.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo’s global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.