ISG to Assess Automotive and Mobility Providers Worldwide

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will examine the competitive strengths of technology service providers to manufacturers transitioning to electric-powered mobility

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the ecosystem of technology service providers supporting the global automotive industry.

The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Automotive and Mobility Services and Solutions 2025, scheduled to be released in June 2025. The reports will cover service providers helping clients in this pivotal industry to facilitate digital transformation and innovation.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The need for technological innovation in the automotive and mobility space has never been greater. The industry continues to undergo significant transformation, driven by technology advancements such as AI, changing consumer demands and the shift to electric and autonomous vehicles.

As the industry evolves, automotive services and solutions have become increasingly important as manufacturers integrate software and digital technologies into their product development and operations. This transition promises to reduce costs while improving efficiency and responsiveness to market changes.

“Product lifecycle management, industrial IoT and advanced data analytics driven by AI all play crucial roles in optimizing operations, ensuring safety and enhancing customer experience,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. “By leveraging these solutions, automotive companies can drive growth, maximize asset utilization and deliver vehicles that meet customers’ evolving expectations.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 automotive and mobility service providers serving the worldwide market. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the automotive and mobility technology services the typical enterprise buys based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Automotive Engineering and Manufacturing Services, assessing providers whose services encompass the design, development, manufacturing and testing of vehicles and their components. This engineering field integrates various disciplines including mechanical, electrical and software engineering to create efficient and safe vehicles.

Electric Vehicles and Mobility Services, evaluating providers addressing the electrification of vehicles, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, mitigating the effects of pollution and global warming and improving public health. The integration of new mobility services into urban planning and public transportation systems can enhance the efficiency and convenience of travel.

Autonomous Systems and Software-defined Vehicles, studying service providers working to reshape the operation, safety, efficiency and driver experience of vehicles by leveraging AI to enable features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings and autonomous emergency braking.

Automotive Retail and Aftermarket Services, assessing providers of services that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction and drive sales growth. These services encompass a wide range of activities including showroom management, sales techniques, customer service, inventory control and after-sales support.

Technology Transformation and Consulting, evaluating providers of services that help manufacturers achieve process transformation through simplification and extensive reengineering, using digital tools and methodologies that align with manufacturers’ strategic objectives. These providers leverage automation and AI while exploring options such as IT optimization and business process optimization.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global automotive and mobility services and solutions market and examine products and services available in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including China. ISG analysts Harish B (Europe), Swadhin Pradhan (North America) and Mohdaves Malik (Asia Pacific) will serve as lead authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as automotive and mobility services and solutions providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are invited to complete this online survey. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.