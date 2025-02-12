Unity’s Real-time 3D capabilities are driving the evolution of the car interface

Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and g games and interactive experiences, today announced it has been selected by Toyota Motor Corporation to develop the Graphical User Interface (GUI) for Toyota’s next-generation in- Human Machine Interface (HMI), elevating the in-car experienc

Toyota’s selection of Unity underscores the transformative potential of Unity’s real-time technology, refined through years of widespread use in the gaming industry across numerous platforms. This partnership seamlessly brings Unity’s technology into Toyota’s HMI developmen pipeline, improving efficiency across all stages of design and engineering by minimizing rework, optimizing development processes, streamlining data management, and delivering a stable, high-performance GUI experience to consumers.

Mr. Takashi Imai, Chief Project Leader of the Digital Software Development Center at Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “At Toyota, we are developing in-house ‘digital cockpits’ to connec drivers, vehicles, and society as part of our efforts to create innovative user experiences. Hundreds of software engineers are involved in developing meters, infotainment systems, and other components. Recently, the use of advanced 3D graphics has become commonplace in the automotive industry. However, this technology requires specialized skills that can make it difficult for newer engineers. That’s where Unity has brought real innovation

“I’m pleased to see our engineers so enthusiastic, and it’s wonderful that they can now create n value in such a short amount of time. In addition, the efficiency of our development has improved dramatically, freeing us to devote more time to providing even more value to our customers. Moving forward, we will continue collaborating with Unity to deliver even more compelling, innovative products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota Motor Corporation and their team of world-renowned engineers to bring Unity’s real-time 3D capabilities to the forefront of next-generation HM experiences,” said Alex Blum, Chief Operating Officer, Unity. “As consumer expectations continu to evolve, Unity and Toyota can deliver seamless, interactive, cutting-edge solutions for drivers.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interact experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.