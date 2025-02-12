Automotive Industries: ElevenEs and CarbonX sign JDA to take the lead in developing an European LFP supply chain

ElevenEs, an industrial spin-off of the multinational Al Pack Group, a pioneer in European LFP lithium-ion battery manufacturing, signed a Joint Development Agreement with CarbonX from the Netherlands. CarbonX’s materials offer improved performance in graphite anodes.

In addition to its ongoing development and production activities, ElevenEs is committed to strengthening the EU battery supply chain by providing services for qualifying novel materials from EU startups by producing prismatic LFP blade-type cells and validating

the performance of novel materials inside these battery cells.

The joint development agreement with CarbonX focuses on evaluating an innovative material and benchmarking its performance against standard graphite anodes. Through this collaboration, LFP cells with CarbonX’s material will be produced to assess its

potential, fostering innovation and enhancing the sustainability and competitiveness of the European battery industry. Together, these two high-potential companies mark a significant step in building a resilient local supply chain for LFP batteries in Europe.

Nemanja Mikać, CEO of ElevenEs Subotica, stated: “ElevenEs has unique manufacturing excellence due to the long industrial history of its mother company, Al Pack Group. We are proud to be the only LFP Edge cell manufacturer in Europe. We will facilitate and assist CarbonX with our cell manufacturing expertise to help the validation of novel materials as potential contributors to the European value chain.”

Rutger van Raalten, CEO of CarbonX, stated: – “This partnership between CarbonX and ElevenEs marks a decisive step toward building a robust, localized supply chain for batteries in Europe. By combining our advanced anode materials with ElevenEs’ proven LFP technology, we’re setting new benchmarks in battery performance, lifespan, and safety. This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to European innovation ,driving sustainable, locally sourced energy-independent solutions.”

About ElevenEs, Subotica (Serbia): ElevenEs is a pioneer in LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cathode battery technology and the creator of Europe’s first and largest full- size LFP blade prismatic battery cell. The company was established in 2020 as a spin- off of the Al Pack Group, an aluminum packaging company. ElevenEs opened its LFP battery R&D center in 2021. An LFP pilot manufacturing facility with a 10MWh capacity was opened in April 2023. The new business stage is in preparation: building and

launching the Megafactory with 1,000MWh capacity in Serbia. ElevenEs plans to ramp up to altogether 49GWh of manufacturing capacity in Europe and the US before the end of the decade. ElevenEs aims to create accessible, safe, and sustainable batteries for

industrial applications, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles.

For more information about ElevenEs, please visit www.elevenes.com

Contact: nada.filipovic@elevenes.com

About CarbonX, Delft (Netherlands):

CarbonX is a leader in utilizing low-cost, energy-efficient carbon black production processes with their patented feedstock material to create a next-generation carbon- based anode active material. With current, already at scale, production capacity at 20ktpa, their X7 product is replacing natural and synthetic graphite with a product that outperforms graphite on every key metric. CarbonX is in advance negotiations to supply anode materials to customers from the US and Asia, breaking first ground in Europe. Founded in 2014 but the first patents families filed in 2009, CarbonX has been supplying advanced materials to the automotive industry since 2019. Currently, the company headquarters are based in Delft, Netherlands.

For more details contact Steen McCollin CCO (smccollin@carbonx.nl), or visit: -www.carbonx.nl