Accelerating The Development of Hydrogen Vehicles & Infrastructure – Europe’s Biggest Players Meeting at Premier Event

Automotive IQ’s Hydrogen Vehicles & Infrastructure 2025 is taking place from 24th-26th June in Nuremburg, Germany, will bring together in Hydrogen vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and policy experts for three full days technical discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking.

The Hydrogen topic is picking up pace globally. There’s a lot happening and happening fast. Major commercial vehicle manufacturers are investing in hydrogen vehicles over the next 5 years, and they are expected to make hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen combustion engine vehicles part of their zero-emission vehicle R&D plan over the next five years. Driven not only by government mandates, regulations and changes in policy, but the automotive industry’s appetite for large-scale decarbonisation and innovation.

However, big challenges exist, such as uncertainty over total cost of ownership, lack of infrastructure (fueling stations, transport and storage), and availability of hydrogen.

Taking a targeted, ungeneralised view to the topic, Automotive IQ’s Hydrogen Vehicles & Infrastructure 2025 conference is designed to deliver practical solutions to accelerate the development and application of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines in heavy and light duty vehicles, including passenger vehicles, trucks and buses.

“We are excited to host this important industry event to deliver updates on government funding and incentive plans, outline plans from infrastructure developers on when fuelling stations will be built to achieve greenhouse targets by 2030/50 and deep-dive training courses for teams to work safely with hydrogen,” said Alishba Jan, Divisional Director at Automotive IQ. “This year’s agenda includes application-focused case studies from companies manufacturing fuel cell, hydrogen ICE, and heavy-and-light duty vehicles and will ensure attendees leave with a greater understanding for how engineering for hydrogen vehicles has improved, why hydrogen is a viable fuel, and what is needed in the future to make hydrogen vehicles a mass-produced product.”

Event Highlights:

Date: 24th-26th June 2025

Nuremburg, Germany Focus Areas: Accelerating Hydrogen Vehicles & Infrastructure, Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cels & Hydrogen ICE in Heavy & Light Duty Vehicles

Led by hydrogen vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and policy experts from major brands, including Daimler Truck, Revo Zero, Vireon, Ford Otosan, H2X Global, Eternal Power, Tvisi Motors, Hylane, BP, European Commission, Research and Innovation and more.

Networking Opportunities with stakeholders from across the hydrogen vehicle and infrastructure industry

with stakeholders from across the hydrogen vehicle and infrastructure industry View the 2025 agenda

