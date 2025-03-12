Automotive IQ Announces the 15th Annual Automotive Functional Safety Week 2025

Automotive IQ is proud to announce the 15th Annual Automotive Functional Safety Week, set to take place from 28th April to 30th April, 2025, at the Hilton Munich City in Munich, Germany.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve with advancements in technology, the importance of functional safety has never been more critical. This year’s conference will focus on the maturation of ISO 26262 standards and the emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in functional safety. Discussions will delve into the implications of the forthcoming ISO/PAS 8800 standard, addressing topics such as AI model training, explainability, and compliance with existing safety frameworks.

The event will also explore the growing significance of Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF) in the context of AI integration and the ongoing efforts to harmonize safety and security measures. With vehicle and system complexities at unprecedented levels, attendees will engage in dialogues on handling safety cases, ensuring the safety of autonomous vehicles (ISO/TS 5083), predictive maintenance, and cybersecurity for safety-critical systems.

Automotive Functional Safety Week 2025 will feature three days of expert-led discussions, technical presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The conference will host an exceptional lineup of speakers, including:

Franck Galtié, Functional Safety Fellow, Central Technology Office, NXP Semiconductors

Riccardo Vincelli, Director of the Functional Safety Competence Center, Renesas Electronics

Delphine Kervarec-Vicq, Product Safety Director, Valeo

Jofin George, Functional Safety Manager, Schaeffler AG

Claudio D'eramo, Functional Safety Engineer, Iveco Group

Milad Hasanvand, Lead of Product Safety Unit, TomTom

Abhash Das, Safety Expert, ZF Group

Swagat Sukumar Sahoo, Functional Safety Manager, Scania Group

Thomas Kirschbaum, Senior Expert System Safety, Bosch

Andrew Raftry, Principal Engineer Functional Safety, Lotus Cars

Frank Kirschke-Biller, Director – Head of ESZ – E/E PMT, Compliance, Product Safety, Volkswagen AG

Helen Monkhouse, Chief Engineer – Functional Safety, HORIBA MIRA

, Chief Engineer – Functional Safety, HORIBA MIRA Danilo da Costa Ribeiro, System Safety Manager, Continental

“Kiera Jansen has prepared an amazing agenda, filled with automotive safety experts and a variety of domains to be addressed, including ISO 26262, ISO 21448, ISO/PAS 8800 and ISO/TS 5083, during the conference makes this the most comprehensive event on safety for automotive. – Franck Galtié, Functional Safety Fellow, NXP Semiconductors”

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the official event page: Click here to view the website

Event Highlights:

Date: 28th – 30th April, 2025

Location: Hilton Munich City, Germany

Focus Areas: ISO/PAS 8800 standards, safety in AI, ISO 26262, AI model training

Led by 30+ functional safety experts from companies including Renesas Electronics, Volkswagen AG, Valeo, Iveco Group, Lotus Cars, Scania Group, Bosch, ZF Group, Infineon Technologies AG & more.

Networking Opportunities with leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers

About Automotive IQ

Automotive IQ is a leading provider of high-quality conferences and events for the automotive industry, offering insights and networking opportunities to professionals worldwide.