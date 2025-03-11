First HyperPort Feasibility Study Reveals Transformative Results

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) has completed the world’s first HyperPort feasibility study in Brazil, in collaboration with EGA Group and LabTrans at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC). The study shows the transformative potential of the HyperPort system to meet Brazil’s growing shipping demands while promoting sustainable economic growth.

Key findings include:

• A 549 km (341 miles) route connecting the Port of Santos to São Paulo, extending through major cities like Campinas and São José do Rio Preto.

• A two-way system transporting 5,600 TEUs per day at 600 km/h (370 mph), reducing transit times from hours or days to mere minutes.

• The ability to bypass environmentally sensitive areas, avoiding the need for additional highway construction.

• A significant reduction in highway congestion, carbon emissions, and pavement wear, cutting millions of tons annually.

As Brazil continues to expand as a global shipping hub, the HyperPort system is poised to address critical challenges and complement major infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Imigrantes Road.

The Port of Santos saw a record 57 million tons of cargo in 2024, up 13.5% from the previous year. But with continued growth, the port faces imminent logistical bottlenecks. The São Paulo state government is addressing this with a major expansion of the Imigrantes Road, adding a third lane and improving safety and traffic flow.

However, the region needs more than just road upgrades—it needs a long-term, sustainable solution. The HyperPort system offers just that, dramatically increasing capacity with minimal cost. By virtually coupling capsules, it can scale to meet future demand while reducing carbon emissions and optimizing logistics. This innovative solution lays the foundation for Brazil’s infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

HyperloopTT CEO, Andrés de León, said:

“This is another historic milestone for HyperloopTT. Since developing the HyperPort system with our partners at HHLA, we’ve engaged with numerous port operators and logistics providers worldwide. EGA Group in São Paulo was the first to embrace this groundbreaking technology, and the data from this study confirms that HyperPort will be a leading solution for the ports of the 21st century.”

LabTrans Professor, Dr. Amir Mattar Valente, said:

“This study marks a significant breakthrough in freight transport research, as it is the first to assess the feasibility of hyperloop technology for large-scale logistics operations. Hyperloop can revolutionize the sector by providing a fast, safe, and sustainable system that reduces CO₂ emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Our analysis not only demonstrates the technical and economic viability of hyperloop in Brazil but also sets the stage for the future of logistics infrastructure, bringing much-needed innovation and efficiency to container transport.”

EGA Group CEO, Eduardo G. Assumpção, said:

“We see a clear opportunity to drastically reduce factory-to-port and port-to-factory freight costs, while minimizing cargo losses during transit. The implementation of HyperloopTT technology will help prevent these losses, especially in a country like Brazil, one of the world’s largest food producers.”

About HyperloopTT

HyperloopTT is an innovation company dedicated to developing the hyperloop, a high-speed, sustainable transportation system. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company has a global team of over 800 professionals. Operating across North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe, HyperloopTT is advancing towards commercialization.

About EGA Group

EGA Group boasts over 40 years in foreign trade, port logistics, and bonded areas and is known for its innovative and effective solutions, offering customized logistics for all cargo types, including imports, exports, containers, special projects (OOG), and break bulk. The EGA ECOSYSTEM—EGA Transport, EGA Solutions, and EGABOX—manages operations nationwide, providing comprehensive consultancy and integrated logistics services, handling everything from project design to cargo import, export, and storage, making them one of Brazil’s leading cargo operators.

About LabTrans

Created in 1998 by Prof. Dr. Amir Mattar Valente, the Transport and Logistics Laboratory (LabTrans) aims to contribute improving the quality of undergraduate and graduate education, research, and extension programs at the Federal University of Santa Catarina. Focused on transport and logistics sectors, LabTrans trains professionals capable of performing overly complex and technically relevant work in traffic engineering, intermodality/multimodality, and air, rail, water, road, and urban transport systems.