How to Spot a Low-Value Car Accident Settlement Offer

Image source

Omaha drivers are tough. We know how to handle everything from ice-slicked roads in winter to summer construction zones that feel like obstacle courses. But when it comes to dealing with insurance companies after an accident, even the toughest among us can get caught off guard.

Insurance companies have mastered the art of paying out as little as possible, hoping you won’t question it, or that you won’t think to even run their offer by an Omaha, NE car accident attorney who can advise you on your options. Let’s go over how to tell when they’re trying to shortchange you

The Settlement Offer Comes Too Fast

If an insurance company throws an offer at you right away, that should be a red flag. While a fast settlement might seem convenient, it’s often a tactic to pay you less than you deserve.

Insurance adjusters know that a thorough investigation takes time, and if they’re rushing to settle, it’s likely because they haven’t considered everything on purpose.

On average, a proper negotiation process takes anywhere from three to six months, sometimes even longer for complex cases. If they’re pushing you to accept an offer within days or weeks, it’s because they’re hoping you won’t realize how much your claim is actually worth.

They Pressure You to Accept

Another common trick is making it seem like their offer is the best you’re going to get. Insurance companies know that most people don’t have experience negotiating claims, so they use pressure tactics to make you feel like you have no choice but to accept.

Some might even tell you that there’s no time to consult an attorney, of course this is a lie. In most cases, you have years to file a claim, so there’s no rush to make a decision without legal guidance. If an adjuster is pushing you to take their first offer without giving you time to think or even reach out to a lawyer, that’s a huge red flag.

They Question Your Injuries

If an adjuster starts questioning the severity of your injuries, it’s usually because they’re looking for a way to cut your settlement amount. They might claim that your injuries existed before the accident or that they aren’t as serious as you say.

To protect yourself, document everything. Take photos of your injuries, keep track of all medical visits, and ask your doctor to provide statements confirming that your injuries were caused by the accident.

You don’t have to hand over your entire medical history, only documents relevant to the accident. If they insist on seeing more, that’s another red flag.

They Won’t Explain the Math

A fair settlement should be based on actual numbers that extensively cover your medical bills, lost wages, property damage, and emotional distress. If an insurance company can’t explain how they arrived at their offer, chances are, they just threw out a low number and hoped you’d take it.

For emotional damages like pain and suffering, insurance companies often use a multiplier method. They add up your financial losses and multiply them by a number (typically between 1.5 and 5) based on the severity of your injuries. If an adjuster can’t explain their calculation, they’re probably lowballing you.

They Suddenly Stop Communicating

If an insurance company goes silent after you reject their offer, they’re trying to make you desperate. They know that if you’re struggling with medical bills and lost wages, you might panic and accept whatever they put on the table.

A fair settlement should be a negotiation, not a one-sided decision. If they stop responding to your calls or emails, it’s not because they forgot about you. No, it’s a calculated move to get you to settle for less.

Conclusion

Spotting a lowball settlement offer is the first step in making sure you get what you truly deserve. If any of these tactics sound familiar, don’t let the insurance company push you around.

You have the right to fight for a fair settlement, and in many cases, getting an experienced attorney on your side is the best way to do just that.