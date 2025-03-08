LTE IoT 10 Click Click board from MIKROE provides reliable IoT connectivity

LTE IoT 10 Click is a compact add-on board that provides reliable LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity for industrial and commercial IoT applications from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards. A new member of MIKROE’s 1750-strong mikroBUS™ -enabled Click board™ family, LTE IoT 10 Click features the Monarch GM02S, a low power and dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT module from Sequans, which supports global 617MHz to 2.2GHz band operation.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “LTE IoT 10 Click is ideal for smart meters, industrial sensors, asset tracking, smart home and city applications, wearables, and healthcare monitoring solutions requiring power-efficient cellular IoT connectivity.” Olivier Pauzet, EVP Marketing & Strategy at Sequans, said: “Developers can now innovate and design new IoT products quickly with our flagship Monarch GM02S module and the Click embedded development environment. We are excited to see their ideas come to fruition.”” Sequans’ Monarch GM02S is a low power LTE-M/NB-IoT module with global band support, 3GPP LTE Release 14 compliance (upgradable to Release 17), embedded IP stack with multiple protocol support and +23dBm transmission power. It enables quick switching between LTE-M and NB-IoT modes. To simplify the development process, the LTE IoT 10 Click includes UART and JTAG interfaces for debugging and firmware upgrades. Additional features include a wake button, reset functionality, visual status indicators, an SMA connector for LTE antennas, and a micro SIM card slot.

LTE IoT 10 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS™ socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS™ standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. Like all recently-announced Click boards, LTE IoT 10 Click features the groundbreaking ClickID feature, enabling the host system to seamlessly and automatically detect and identify this add-on board.

MIKROE is exhibiting at Embedded World 2025 from March 11th to March 13th in Hall 3, Booth 333. Attendees are invited to visit and learn more about these new LTE IoT 10 Click broad.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time- saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging , One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development

time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON ™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. It offers a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Its LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.