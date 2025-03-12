Major Automotive Companies to Share Latest Developments in Steering, Braking, Chassis and Suspension Systems at Premier Industry Event

Automotive IQ’s 8th Annual Automotive Chassis Systems USA 2025 is taking place from June 10-12, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will bring together automotive OEMs, Tier-1s, and experts in the fields of braking, steering, and suspension systems for three full days of knowledge sharing, networking, and technical discussions.

As the industry moves from traditional to by-wire systems, and new vehicle and systems architectures are developed, the chassis community are working to balance cost with innovation, achieve premium feel & performance, increase ride comfort and ride handling, and meet regulatory requirements including Euro-7. This event comes at a time when it’s never been more important for steering, braking & suspension system experts to work together.

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the latest advancements in topics such as steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, active suspension systems, and explore the impact of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technologies on chassis systems.

“We are excited to host this important industry event where the automotive community can come together to discuss latest developments and tackle the most pressing challenges in chassis systems,” said Alishba Jan, Divisional Director at Automotive IQ. “This year’s agenda is packed with cutting-edge research, hands-on demonstrations, and expert speakers from some of the biggest names in the industry.”

Event Highlights:

Date: June 10-12, 2025

June 10-12, 2025 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Focus Areas: Braking, Steering, Suspension and Chassis Systems

Braking, Steering, Suspension and Chassis Systems Led by 45+ chassis systems experts from companies including General Motors, Nexteer Automotive, Hyundai Mobis North America, Bosch, Zoox, Lucid Motors, ZF Group, JLR, Stellantis, Rivian Automotive, Continental & more.

from companies including General Motors, Nexteer Automotive, Hyundai Mobis North America, Bosch, Zoox, Lucid Motors, ZF Group, JLR, Stellantis, Rivian Automotive, Continental & more. Networking Opportunities with leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers

with leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers View the 2025 agenda

For more information on the event agenda, speakers, or to register, visit or contact Automotive IQ at enquire@automotive-iq.com.

About Automotive IQ:

Automotive IQ is a leading organizer of high-value technical automotive conferences that bring together top industry experts to explore innovative solutions and solve the biggest challenges.