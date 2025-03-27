Redefining Embedded Innovation: Highlights from Embedded World 2025

QNX is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation in embedded systems, with several breakthrough announcements at the Nuremberg show, set to redefine development in industries ranging from robotics and medical devices to industrial automation.

Discover how our new General Embedded Development Platform is simplifying the creation of high-performance, secure systems, and learn about our cutting-edge Functional Safety Platform designed to integrate safety and AI workloads seamlessly. We’re also excited to expand our collaboration with AMD, boosting the performance of next-generation applications. Plus, explore our versatile QNX Everywhere initiative and a live demonstration featuring a robotic ARM that brings these innovations to life.

QNX is shaping the future of smarter, safer, and more efficient embedded solutions. Here’s everything that you missed at Embedded World 2025.

QNX Unveils General Embedded Development Platform

QNX unveiled its new General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), a revolutionary toolkit designed to simplify development for high-performance, secure embedded systems across industries like robotics, medical devices, and industrial automation. GEDP delivers a modular, scalable software stack with flexible licensing options – making it easier than ever for developers to bring innovations to market while meeting the strictest safety and security standards.

This launch comes at a time when the demand for reliable, smart, and interconnected devices is rapidly growing. As industries face mounting pressure to meet tight project deadlines without compromising on quality, GEDP offers a unified solution to tackle development complexity and safety certification challenges.

“With the release of the QNX General Embedded Development Platform, we are addressing a critical need for foundational and flexible tools and device software that turbocharge embedded systems development amidst today’s fast-paced technological landscape,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Products, Engineering, and Services at QNX.

QNX Launches Functional Safety Platform

At Embedded World 2025, the commitment to build a new Functional Safety (FuSa) platform, designed to integrate safety systems with AI workloads for advanced robotics, was also revealed. In collaboration with Intel and NexCOBOT, this innovative solution will consolidate robotic and safety controls onto a single NexCOBOT board – delivering significant cost savings, lower power consumption, and improved thermal efficiency for manufacturers and developers.

Built on IntelR CoreT i7 processors and powered by QNXR OS for Safety, the platform enhances computing power and virtualization for AI-driven vision systems and real-time motion control. This means customers will be able to deploy robust, safety-certified solutions that streamline certification processes and reduce time to market for industrial automation and robotics applications.

“With QNX safety-certified technology at the core of this platform, customers can take advantage of the robust, reliable foundation necessary for AI inference in robotics applications,” said Grant Courville, SVP, Products and Strategy at QNX.

QNX Extends Collaboration with AMD

An expanded collaboration with AMD, now supporting a wider range of AMD adaptive computing devices for enhanced performance in robotic systems and other embedded applications, was another highlight of the show. The new QNX Board Support Packages bring QNXR Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to AMD KriaT SOMs, AMD ZynqT UltraScale+, and VersalT adaptive SoCs, empowering developers to run high-performance applications on both the QNXR OS and QNXR Hypervisor.

This extended partnership builds on our previous success and reinforces our commitment to providing robust, real-time solutions. With QNX’s deterministic scheduling and low-latency performance, critical tasks like sensor processing and motion control execute seamlessly – vital for the most demanding industrial, medical, automotive, and robotic workloads.

“QNX’s expanded support for AMD adaptive and embedded products is a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation in embedded systems,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering, and Services at QNX.

By integrating the power of AMD’s adaptive platforms with our industry-leading RTOS, customers can unlock new levels of performance and reliability, paving the way for next-generation autonomous systems and intelligent embedded solutions.

QNX Everywhere Demonstration

Visitors to the QNX Booth experienced the versatility of QNX OS 8.0 on a Raspberry Pi and in the Cloud with QNX Everywhere. This interactive showcase offered a streamlined path to access QNX software and development resources, enabling faster innovation. Designed for hobbyists, non-profits, and prototype development, QNX OS 8.0 is free for non-commercial use while maintaining the reliability, safety, and security required for mission-critical applications.

Supported by a thriving community of open-source contributors, academic programs, and online training, our platform delivers an open ecosystem where most QNX APIs are POSIX and Linux compatible. Discover how easily you can prototype your next-generation systems with QNX.

Mixed-Reality Robotic Factory Demonstration

The future of automation via a Robotic ARM was in action at the QNX Booth this year. The demo featured a robotic factory arm with an operator control panel integrating advanced technologies – including QNX Hypervisor, QNX OS 8.0, QNX Sensor Framework, ROS 2, Linux (RVIZ), MQTT, and OpenCV – to securely consolidate multiple functions. This demo highlighted critical functionality protection, ensuring safety operations like emergency stops remain uncompromised even in mixed OS environments.

By uniting mixed-criticality systems on a single SoC, QNX streamlines CPU consolidation and supports legacy software alongside emerging applications, allowing visitors to learn how a unified development environment simplifies certification and system evolution, delivering cost-effective, reliable solutions for modern industrial challenges