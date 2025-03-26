Reply and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovations, Helping Customers Design, Develop, and Deploy Scalable and Secure AI Applications

Reply, a global leader in systems integration and consulting, today

announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web

Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in Generative Artificial

Intelligence (GenAI). This collaboration will enable businesses worldwide to

harness the power of AI by leveraging advanced cloud infrastructure and

AI-driven capabilities. Together, Reply, with its companies Data Reply and

Storm Reply, and AWS aim to create vertical solutions that increase process

efficiency and boost productivity, and build specialized GenAI offerings

spanning various industries and use cases.

The collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Reply and

AWS. Over the years, Reply has been at the forefront of AI innovation with

AWS, achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency in 2020, gaining preview

access to Amazon Bedrock in 2023, and being one of the first companies

worldwide to earn the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS to explore the full

potential of Generative AI,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “Our

combined efforts will merge advanced AWS technology with Reply’s AI

expertise to deliver transformative solutions for our clients. This

collaboration not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also our

commitment to helping organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital

landscape.”

With this collaboration, Reply will enable its customers to efficiently

adopt AWS, embracing AI at scale with a secure and streamlined approach. The

Reply’s companies, Data Reply and Storm Reply, will deploy the advanced AI

and machine learning services of AWS, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon

Bedrock, and Amazon Q, to design, develop, and deploy scalable and secure

Generative AI applications for diverse use cases, including software

engineering optimization, hyper-personalized customer experiences,

operational efficiency, intelligent cost optimization, AI-driven operations,

and sales and marketing automation.

As part of the agreement, Data Reply and Storm Reply will gain access to

specialized training and resources. This initiative will empower them to

deliver tailored AI solutions for clients across markets, with a specific

focus on Automotive, FSI and Energy.

Reply’s expertise in AI is exemplified through several solutions, addressing

concrete business challenges across various domains, including knowledge

management, software development, customer engagement, supply chain

optimization, security, and social media management. These solutions

leverage advanced GenAI Agentic capabilities to deliver valuable results,

such as:

enhancing decision-making processes by enabling AI systems to intelligently

integrate and analyze data from multiple knowledge sources for deeper

insights.

optimizing enterprise operations by seamlessly integrating AI with core

business systems, enabling automated data processing in areas such as human

resources, finance, supply chain management, and customer service to improve

efficiency and streamline workflows.

advancing market intelligence with AI-driven solutions that autonomously

gather, analyze, and synthesize real-time market data into actionable

insights, enabling businesses to stay ahead in dynamic markets.

Reply’s expertise translates into practical use cases for customers

worldwide. For example, Storm Reply has partnered with Audi to enhance

internal documentation processes using a RAG-based AI chatbot, streamlining

document management and retrieval while improving operational efficiency.

Additionally, Il Sole 24 Ore, one of Italy’s leading publishing groups,

collaborated with Storm Reply and AWS to transform its renowned “L’Esperto

Risponde” service using Generative AI. This solution, powered by Amazon

Bedrock, enables experts to interact seamlessly with a knowledge base of

over 130,000 documents, automating draft responses while maintaining high

accuracy and significantly reducing response times.

As part of its continuous effort to push the boundaries of AI, Reply is also

developing GenAI solutions leveraging Anthropic’s Claude models on AWS.

Anthropic’s Claude models provide safe and reliable outputs aligned with

user prompts, avoiding harmful activities. These models are integrated into

Amazon Bedrock for secure data access. By combining Anthropic’s Claude

powerful models, AWS’s secure infrastructure, and Reply’s AI expertise,

customers can benefit from unprecedented value.

“We’re excited to bring advanced AI technologies and cloud capabilities to

our expanded relationship with Reply. Together, we look forward to providing

customers with choice, flexibility, and security when building and scaling

with generative AI on AWS,” said Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner

Management for EMEA at Amazon Web Services. “Reply’s deep technical

expertise will help customers swiftly and responsibly deploy AI-powered

applications that drive business transformation and accelerate innovation

across multiple industries.”

The collaboration aligns with Reply’s mission to remain at the forefront of

AI innovation and digital transformation. As an AWS Premier Consulting

Partner, Reply’s companies specialized in AWS technologies – Airwalk Reply,

Comsysto Reply, Concept Reply, Data Reply, Discovery Reply, Retail Reply,

Sense Reply, and Storm Reply – continue to deliver customized solutions and

services that leverage AWS technologies to address clients’ unique

challenges and drive substantial business outcomes.

Visit the website for more information about Reply and AWS’s strategic

collaboration and their commitment to advancing Generative AI.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and

implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital

media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key

European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and

services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the

definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms

of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply

services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services.

www.reply.com