Reply and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovations, Helping Customers Design, Develop, and Deploy Scalable and Secure AI Applications

Reply, a global leader in systems integration and consulting, today
announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web
Services (AWS) to accelerate innovation in Generative Artificial
Intelligence (GenAI). This collaboration will enable businesses worldwide to
harness the power of AI by leveraging advanced cloud infrastructure and
AI-driven capabilities. Together, Reply, with its companies Data Reply and
Storm Reply, and AWS aim to create vertical solutions that increase process
efficiency and boost productivity, and build specialized GenAI offerings
spanning various industries and use cases.
The collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between Reply and
AWS. Over the years, Reply has been at the forefront of AI innovation with
AWS, achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency in 2020, gaining preview
access to Amazon Bedrock in 2023, and being one of the first companies
worldwide to earn the AWS Generative AI Competency in 2024.
“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with AWS to explore the full
potential of Generative AI,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “Our
combined efforts will merge advanced AWS technology with Reply’s AI
expertise to deliver transformative solutions for our clients. This
collaboration not only reflects our dedication to innovation but also our
commitment to helping organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital
landscape.”
With this collaboration, Reply will enable its customers to efficiently
adopt AWS, embracing AI at scale with a secure and streamlined approach. The
Reply’s companies, Data Reply and Storm Reply, will deploy the advanced AI
and machine learning services of AWS, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon
Bedrock, and Amazon Q, to design, develop, and deploy scalable and secure
Generative AI applications for diverse use cases, including software
engineering optimization, hyper-personalized customer experiences,
operational efficiency, intelligent cost optimization, AI-driven operations,
and sales and marketing automation.
As part of the agreement, Data Reply and Storm Reply will gain access to
specialized training and resources. This initiative will empower them to
deliver tailored AI solutions for clients across markets, with a specific
focus on Automotive, FSI and Energy.
Reply’s expertise in AI is exemplified through several solutions, addressing
concrete business challenges across various domains, including knowledge
management, software development, customer engagement, supply chain
optimization, security, and social media management. These solutions
leverage advanced GenAI Agentic capabilities to deliver valuable results,
such as:
enhancing decision-making processes by enabling AI systems to intelligently
integrate and analyze data from multiple knowledge sources for deeper
insights.
optimizing enterprise operations by seamlessly integrating AI with core
business systems, enabling automated data processing in areas such as human
resources, finance, supply chain management, and customer service to improve
efficiency and streamline workflows.
advancing market intelligence with AI-driven solutions that autonomously
gather, analyze, and synthesize real-time market data into actionable
insights, enabling businesses to stay ahead in dynamic markets.
Reply’s expertise translates into practical use cases for customers
worldwide. For example, Storm Reply has partnered with Audi to enhance
internal documentation processes using a RAG-based AI chatbot, streamlining
document management and retrieval while improving operational efficiency.
Additionally, Il Sole 24 Ore, one of Italy’s leading publishing groups,
collaborated with Storm Reply and AWS to transform its renowned “L’Esperto
Risponde” service using Generative AI. This solution, powered by Amazon
Bedrock, enables experts to interact seamlessly with a knowledge base of
over 130,000 documents, automating draft responses while maintaining high
accuracy and significantly reducing response times.
As part of its continuous effort to push the boundaries of AI, Reply is also
developing GenAI solutions leveraging Anthropic’s Claude models on AWS.
Anthropic’s Claude models provide safe and reliable outputs aligned with
user prompts, avoiding harmful activities. These models are integrated into
Amazon Bedrock for secure data access. By combining Anthropic’s Claude
powerful models, AWS’s secure infrastructure, and Reply’s AI expertise,
customers can benefit from unprecedented value.
“We’re excited to bring advanced AI technologies and cloud capabilities to
our expanded relationship with Reply. Together, we look forward to providing
customers with choice, flexibility, and security when building and scaling
with generative AI on AWS,” said Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner
Management for EMEA at Amazon Web Services. “Reply’s deep technical
expertise will help customers swiftly and responsibly deploy AI-powered
applications that drive business transformation and accelerate innovation
across multiple industries.”
The collaboration aligns with Reply’s mission to remain at the forefront of
AI innovation and digital transformation. As an AWS Premier Consulting
Partner, Reply’s companies specialized in AWS technologies – Airwalk Reply,
Comsysto Reply, Concept Reply, Data Reply, Discovery Reply, Retail Reply,
Sense Reply, and Storm Reply – continue to deliver customized solutions and
services that leverage AWS technologies to address clients’ unique
challenges and drive substantial business outcomes.
Visit the website for more information about Reply and AWS’s strategic
collaboration and their commitment to advancing Generative AI.
Reply
Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and
implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital
media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key
European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and
services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the
definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms
of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply
services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services.
www.reply.com
