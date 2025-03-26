Volkswagen Group cooperates with Valeo and Mobileye to enhance driver assistance in future MQB vehicles

Volkswagen Group is working with Valeo and Mobileye to upgrade the advanced
driver assistance systems up to Level 2+ (“enhanced partially automated
driving”) in its upcoming vehicle portfolio based on the MQB platform.
Launching in the next few years, this cooperation will improve safety and
driving comfort in high-volume vehicles, addressing both customer
expectations and regulatory requirements.
“This cooperation supports us on our road to transformation: by sourcing
hardware and software together, we streamline procurement, reduce
complexity, and improve efficiency. It also empowers our performance program
by enhancing technology while keeping costs competitive, ensuring
high-quality solutions for our customers,” says Dirk Große-Loheide, Member
of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for
Procurement and Member of Volkswagen AG’s Extended Executive Committee.
Beyond hands-free driving in specific conditions on approved highway
sections, the system will offer features like traffic jam assist, hazard
detection, parking assist, driver monitoring, and 360-degree emergency
assist, with future-ready capabilities such as augmented reality displays.
With this cooperation and streamlined procurement across multiple brands,
Volkswagen Group is advancing vehicle safety and automation while ensuring
efficient development and cost-effective solutions for its customers.
Improved assistance systems
The new system features a 360-degree ring of multiple cameras and radars,
along with software-defined capabilities, enabling hands-free driving on
approved roads, smart parking, and improved occupant and pedestrian safety.
Valeo provides high-performance ECUs, sensors, and parking solutions, while
Mobileye contributes its Surround ADAS™ platform, including the EyeQ™6 High
processor and mapping technologies. For the first time, these elements are
integrated into a single system, replacing multiple ECUs with a centralized
unit. This improves efficiency, system performance, and allows for
over-the-air updates to meet evolving safety standards.
“At Valeo, we are committed to advancing innovation in driver assistance
technology. We are excited to embark on a new journey and to offer to
Volkswagen, together with Mobileye, this complete solution of affordable,
state-of-the-art, advanced driving features for their end-users,” explains
Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division.
“Working with Valeo and Volkswagen Group, this software and hardware
integrated approach puts AI innovations to work in the real world,” said
Prof. Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye. “By improving efficiency
and costs while upgrading capabilities for safety and comfort in driver
assist, this system points the way to a new class of driving technology.”
About the Volkswagen Group:
The Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s leading car makers, headquartered
in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates globally, with 115 production facilities
in 17 European countries and 10 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa.
With around 680,000 employees worldwide. The Group’s vehicles are sold in
over 150 countries.
With an unrivalled portfolio of strong global brands, leading technologies
at scale, innovative ideas to tap into future profit pools and an
entrepreneurial leadership team, the Volkswagen Group is committed to
shaping the future of mobility through investments in electric and
autonomous driving vehicles, digitalization and sustainability.
In 2024, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group
globally was 9.0 million (2023: 9.2 million). Group sales revenue in 2024
totaled EUR 324.7 billion (2023: EUR 322.3 billion). The operating result in
2024 amounted to EUR 19.1 billion (2023: EUR 22.5 billion).
About Mobileye:
Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous
driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned
expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping and
integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has
enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that bolster
driving safety, while pioneering such groundbreaking technologies as REM™
crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive
Safety™ (RSS). These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the
future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions
at scale, and powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems.
Through 2024, more than 200 million vehicles worldwide have been built with
Mobileye’s EyeQ technology inside. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed
independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership.
For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.
More Stories
MayMaan Unveils Breakthrough Water-Ethanol Powered Engine to Transform Clean Energy Generation
Reply and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovations, Helping Customers Design, Develop, and Deploy Scalable and Secure AI Applications
Hydro introduces S-grade™ aluminum alloys for safety critical components