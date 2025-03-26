Volkswagen Group cooperates with Valeo and Mobileye to enhance driver assistance in future MQB vehicles

Volkswagen Group is working with Valeo and Mobileye to upgrade the advanced

driver assistance systems up to Level 2+ (“enhanced partially automated

driving”) in its upcoming vehicle portfolio based on the MQB platform.

Launching in the next few years, this cooperation will improve safety and

driving comfort in high-volume vehicles, addressing both customer

expectations and regulatory requirements.

“This cooperation supports us on our road to transformation: by sourcing

hardware and software together, we streamline procurement, reduce

complexity, and improve efficiency. It also empowers our performance program

by enhancing technology while keeping costs competitive, ensuring

high-quality solutions for our customers,” says Dirk Große-Loheide, Member

of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for

Procurement and Member of Volkswagen AG’s Extended Executive Committee.

Beyond hands-free driving in specific conditions on approved highway

sections, the system will offer features like traffic jam assist, hazard

detection, parking assist, driver monitoring, and 360-degree emergency

assist, with future-ready capabilities such as augmented reality displays.

With this cooperation and streamlined procurement across multiple brands,

Volkswagen Group is advancing vehicle safety and automation while ensuring

efficient development and cost-effective solutions for its customers.

Improved assistance systems

The new system features a 360-degree ring of multiple cameras and radars,

along with software-defined capabilities, enabling hands-free driving on

approved roads, smart parking, and improved occupant and pedestrian safety.

Valeo provides high-performance ECUs, sensors, and parking solutions, while

Mobileye contributes its Surround ADAS™ platform, including the EyeQ™6 High

processor and mapping technologies. For the first time, these elements are

integrated into a single system, replacing multiple ECUs with a centralized

unit. This improves efficiency, system performance, and allows for

over-the-air updates to meet evolving safety standards.

“At Valeo, we are committed to advancing innovation in driver assistance

technology. We are excited to embark on a new journey and to offer to

Volkswagen, together with Mobileye, this complete solution of affordable,

state-of-the-art, advanced driving features for their end-users,” explains

Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division.

“Working with Valeo and Volkswagen Group, this software and hardware

integrated approach puts AI innovations to work in the real world,” said

Prof. Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye. “By improving efficiency

and costs while upgrading capabilities for safety and comfort in driver

assist, this system points the way to a new class of driving technology.”

About the Volkswagen Group:

The Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s leading car makers, headquartered

in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates globally, with 115 production facilities

in 17 European countries and 10 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa.

With around 680,000 employees worldwide. The Group’s vehicles are sold in

over 150 countries.

With an unrivalled portfolio of strong global brands, leading technologies

at scale, innovative ideas to tap into future profit pools and an

entrepreneurial leadership team, the Volkswagen Group is committed to

shaping the future of mobility through investments in electric and

autonomous driving vehicles, digitalization and sustainability.

In 2024, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group

globally was 9.0 million (2023: 9.2 million). Group sales revenue in 2024

totaled EUR 324.7 billion (2023: EUR 322.3 billion). The operating result in

2024 amounted to EUR 19.1 billion (2023: EUR 22.5 billion).

About Mobileye:

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with our autonomous

driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned

expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping and

integrated software and hardware. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has

enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems that bolster

driving safety, while pioneering such groundbreaking technologies as REM™

crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive

Safety™ (RSS). These technologies drive the ADAS and AV fields towards the

future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions

at scale, and powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems.

Through 2024, more than 200 million vehicles worldwide have been built with

Mobileye’s EyeQ technology inside. Since 2022, Mobileye has been listed

independently from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership.

For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.