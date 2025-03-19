Top Truck Safety Features Every Driver Should Know About

Image source

Trucks are essential for Fort Lauderdale’s economy, moving goods to and from the port, delivering supplies to businesses, and keeping the city running.

We can all agree on the fact that trucks are huge. They take up a lot of space, weigh a ridiculous amount, and can do some serious damage if they crash. That’s why they come with several safety features to help keep everyone on the road safe. Some of these are required by law, while others just make driving a truck way safer.

No matter how many safety features a truck has, though, accidents can still happen. When they do, they can turn into complicated legal and financial nightmares. If you or someone you know is ever involved in a truck accident, do not hesitate to consult a truck accident attorney in Fort Lauderdale.

The Essential Safety Features Trucks Must Have

Here are some truck safety features that are legally required because they save lives.

Airbags: They’ve been mandatory in trucks since 1999, significantly reducing the severity of injuries in crashes. Airbags cushion the driver and passengers during a collision, preventing them from hitting the steering wheel, dashboard, or windshield.

Antilock braking systems (ABS): If you've ever slammed on the brakes and felt your car slide, that's what ABS is designed to prevent. It keeps the wheels from locking up, giving the driver more control and reducing the risk of skidding, especially on wet roads or during sudden stops.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) : This system is a game-changer, especially for large trucks navigating Florida's highways. It automatically applies brakes and adjusts engine power to help prevent rollovers and skidding.

Rearview cameras: These cameras have also been mandatory in new trucks since 2018. Given the sheer size of these vehicles, backing up without a clear view is risky. Rearview cameras help truck drivers see objects, pedestrians, or even other vehicles that might be in their path, reducing the chances of backup collisions.

Advanced Safety Features That Help Prevent Accidents

Beyond the legally required features, many modern trucks come equipped with additional safety technology designed to actively prevent accidents.

Forward collision warning

This system detects when a truck is approaching another vehicle too quickly and alerts the driver with visual or audible warnings. Some trucks even come with automatic emergency braking (AEB), which takes it a step further by applying the brakes if the driver doesn’t react in time.

Lane departure warning

Have you ever found yourself drifting out of your lane without noticing? It happens to even the best drivers, especially during long hauls.

Lane departure warning systems detect when a truck unintentionally veers out of its lane and provide alerts—whether it’s a beep, a vibration, or even a slight nudge in the steering wheel to correct the truck’s path.

Blind-spot monitoring

Trucks have massive blind spots, and cars that linger in them are at risk of getting sideswiped. This system uses sensors to detect vehicles in blind spots and warns the driver before they attempt to change lanes.

Next-Level Smart Safety Features

Technology keeps evolving, and newer trucks are equipped with even more advanced safety features.

Lane-keeping assist

Unlike a lane departure warning, which only alerts the driver, lane-keeping assist takes control, gently steering the truck back into its lane if it starts to drift.

Pedestrian detection

This is another life-saving feature, especially in a city like Fort Lauderdale, where busy streets and tourist-heavy areas mean pedestrians are everywhere.

This system uses cameras and sensors to detect people, cyclists, or even animals that might step into the truck’s path. If the driver doesn’t react in time, the system can automatically apply the brakes to prevent a collision.

Rear automatic emergency braking

It functions like a rearview camera but with added intelligence. If a truck is reversing and a person, vehicle, or object is detected behind it, the system can stop the truck automatically before an accident occurs.

Remember that accidents can still happen. If you have been hurt in a truck accident and sustained losses like medical bills and lost wages, contact a truck accident lawyer. They will help you secure fair compensation for your losses.