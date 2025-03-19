Pickering Interfaces reflects on recent switching & simulation milestones, innovation & highlights

With 2025 now underway, Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of

modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test &

verification, is reflecting on 12 months of company milestones and product

innovation and looking forward to continued progress in the year ahead.

Despite challenging global economic conditions in 2024, Pickering achieved

stable revenue and gained test & measurement market share by investing in

new products and enhanced global customer support.

Comments Keith Moore, Pickering’s founder & CEO: “Our success in 2024

wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our customers and

partners – and we are excited to continue collaborating with them in 2025 as

we launch new switching, simulation and instrumentation products designed to

streamline their test and measurement applications.”

Standout milestones and highlights over the last 12 months include:

. 25 years of PXI Excellence: 2024 marked a quarter-century since

Pickering’s first PXI module launch – and the company remains committed to

long-term product availability, with those original modules still in

production!

. 20 years in Czechia: With 2025 marking the 20-year anniversary of

the company’s second manufacturing facility opening in the Czech Republic,

its 350 employees celebrated two decades of Pickering’s presence in Czechia

with a memorable event at Třinec Town Hall.

. Expanding horizons: The company opened a new office in Penang,

Malaysia, to better serve the needs of its expanding customer base

throughout the dynamic Southeast Asia region. It also expanded its resources

in the US with a larger sales office in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and a

design office in Cleveland, Ohio, building a Centre of Excellence for

measurement and instrumentation.

. Vertical Integration: In October, Pickering acquired Mumfords

Engineering Ltd., a trusted UK partner in toolmaking and molding, to

strengthen its production capabilities further.

From a product and technology perspective, Pickering continued to expand its

switching, simulation and instrumentation portfolio and invest in the

products and capabilities customers have been asking for, including:

. PXI/PXIe dual platform transition: Most of the company’s PXI modules

are now available in both PXI and PXIe formats, ensuring long-term

availability and compatibility for all applications.

. Groundbreaking microwave tools: Pickering’s upgraded Microwave

Switch Design Tool now offers unmatched simulation capabilities (including

insertion loss and return loss), setting a new industry standard.

. Higher voltages and bandwidths: The company’s expanded switching

portfolio includes higher density additions to our 1kV switching range

(40-42-321) and the industry’s highest channel count microwave multiplexer

switches for complex configurations, with bandwidths up to 40GHz.

. New PXI product lines: From digital I/O (40/42-41x) and PXIe

embedded controllers (43-920-002) to higher-power programmable resistor

modules (40/42-254), Pickering continues to broaden its offerings to meet

evolving customer needs.

. Accelerated connectivity solutions: With new automation in its

connection division, Pickering Connect, the lead times for custom cabling

and connectivity products have been significantly reduced, helping ensure

customers’ projects stay on track.

. Reed relay innovations: The company’s relay division, Pickering

Electronics, enhanced its core reed relay portfolio with new capabilities to

meet even more demanding requirements. Its new ultra-high-density 2-pole

relays, series 125, deliver the industry’s smallest DPST reed relay,

switching up to 1 Amp, 20 Watts on a compact 5mm2 pitch, setting a new

benchmark for packing density.

The company already has plans to introduce even more exciting new products

and improvements for customers in 2025.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and

simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the

industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for

PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector

solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers

created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China and additional representation in

countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all

electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy,

industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information

on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts, please visit

www.pickeringtest.com.