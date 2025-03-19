Pickering Interfaces reflects on recent switching & simulation milestones, innovation & highlights

With 2025 now underway, Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of
modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test &
verification, is reflecting on 12 months of company milestones and product
innovation and looking forward to continued progress in the year ahead.
Despite challenging global economic conditions in 2024, Pickering achieved
stable revenue and gained test & measurement market share by investing in
new products and enhanced global customer support.
Comments Keith Moore, Pickering’s founder & CEO: “Our success in 2024
wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our customers and
partners – and we are excited to continue collaborating with them in 2025 as
we launch new switching, simulation and instrumentation products designed to
streamline their test and measurement applications.”
Standout milestones and highlights over the last 12 months include:
. 25 years of PXI Excellence: 2024 marked a quarter-century since
Pickering’s first PXI module launch – and the company remains committed to
long-term product availability, with those original modules still in
production!
. 20 years in Czechia: With 2025 marking the 20-year anniversary of
the company’s second manufacturing facility opening in the Czech Republic,
its 350 employees celebrated two decades of Pickering’s presence in Czechia
with a memorable event at Třinec Town Hall.
. Expanding horizons: The company opened a new office in Penang,
Malaysia, to better serve the needs of its expanding customer base
throughout the dynamic Southeast Asia region. It also expanded its resources
in the US with a larger sales office in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and a
design office in Cleveland, Ohio, building a Centre of Excellence for
measurement and instrumentation.
. Vertical Integration: In October, Pickering acquired Mumfords
Engineering Ltd., a trusted UK partner in toolmaking and molding, to
strengthen its production capabilities further.
From a product and technology perspective, Pickering continued to expand its
switching, simulation and instrumentation portfolio and invest in the
products and capabilities customers have been asking for, including:
. PXI/PXIe dual platform transition: Most of the company’s PXI modules
are now available in both PXI and PXIe formats, ensuring long-term
availability and compatibility for all applications.
. Groundbreaking microwave tools: Pickering’s upgraded Microwave
Switch Design Tool now offers unmatched simulation capabilities (including
insertion loss and return loss), setting a new industry standard.
. Higher voltages and bandwidths: The company’s expanded switching
portfolio includes higher density additions to our 1kV switching range
(40-42-321) and the industry’s highest channel count microwave multiplexer
switches for complex configurations, with bandwidths up to 40GHz.
. New PXI product lines: From digital I/O (40/42-41x) and PXIe
embedded controllers (43-920-002) to higher-power programmable resistor
modules (40/42-254), Pickering continues to broaden its offerings to meet
evolving customer needs.
. Accelerated connectivity solutions: With new automation in its
connection division, Pickering Connect, the lead times for custom cabling
and connectivity products have been significantly reduced, helping ensure
customers’ projects stay on track.
. Reed relay innovations: The company’s relay division, Pickering
Electronics, enhanced its core reed relay portfolio with new capabilities to
meet even more demanding requirements. Its new ultra-high-density 2-pole
relays, series 125, deliver the industry’s smallest DPST reed relay,
switching up to 1 Amp, 20 Watts on a compact 5mm2 pitch, setting a new
benchmark for packing density.
The company already has plans to introduce even more exciting new products
and improvements for customers in 2025.
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and
simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the
industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for
PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector
solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers
created by our in-house software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China and additional representation in
countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all
electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy,
industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information
on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts, please visit
www.pickeringtest.com.
