Hazardous Road Conditions That Can Lead to Car Accidents

Cedar Park is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. It is known for its great weather and great infrastructure. However, like any other city, Cedar Park has its share of weather conditions that pose a hazard to drivers.

According to 2019 statistics, there were around 874 crashes in the city. If you or any other person you know is in a crash, consulting a car accident lawyer in Cedar Park is necessary to ensure your rights are upheld in your claim. One of the main contributing factors to road accidents is hazardous road conditions.

In this article, we will discuss dangerous situations so that drivers can be aware and stay vigilant.

Poor Weather Conditions

Yes, Cedar Park has a warm climate for a major part of the year. However, residents still experience extreme weather. For example, in 2022, there were flash floods in the Bushy Creek area. Things like rainstorms can increase the slipperiness on the roads and also cause hydroplaning.

Flooded streets can cause water to be retained in potholes, which makes it easier for the car to lose control. Another hazard is fog, which can reduce visibility and make it very hard to see other vehicles or important traffic signs. Don’t forget high winds that can reach 10 km/hr. These can cause vehicles to lose control or suddenly shift lanes.

Lack of Enough Road Maintenance

With time, roads become dangerous. For instance, potholes may form after heavy rains. This caused so much damage to tires and even the vehicle’s suspension. Additionally, a driver may swerve to try and avoid a pothole and end up crossing to another lane and causing a collision.

Also, uneven pavements and roads may make it harder for cars to maintain traction. When roads are not well maintained, the markings eventually fade because of continuous use and this can lead to a loss of sense of direction.

Construction Areas

Road construction in Cedar Park is a continuous process since the city is constantly expanding. These zones can create very dangerous situations. Things like loose gravel and debris can reduce the grip, increasing the chances of losing control.

Sometimes, drivers may not see construction signs. When drivers are caught off guard, it is easier for them to make a wrong move that results in an accident.

Navigating the temporary barriers is also sometimes difficult. Lastly, during construction, drivers have to share the road with heavy machines. All these factors combined are very dangerous. Drivers should be extra cautious in these areas and follow the signs.

Design Issues

Sharp turns and blind curves on roads can catch new drivers unaware. These can also create confusion, which increases the chances of crashes. Another common issue is poor lighting in certain streets. At night a lack of enough lighting makes it harder for drivers to see cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users.

Lack of guardrails in high areas can cause serious accidents when drivers accidentally swerve off the road.

Conclusion

Hazardous road conditions are unavoidable. That’s why drivers need to stay alert at all times. If you spot any dangerous conditions, it will help to report them to the relevant authorities so that they can take the necessary steps.