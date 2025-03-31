Can Multiple Parties Be Held Responsible for an 18-Wheeler Accident?

Federal law requires 18-wheelers in San Antonio to carry at least $750,000 in insurance coverage. That might sound like a lot, but when you consider how much damage a truck can cause, it’s easy to see the reason why.

Insurance companies have highly trained adjusters who specialize in minimizing claims or denying them outright. The moment a crash happens, they get to work, using every trick in the book to avoid paying the full amount a victim deserves. This is why having an experienced personal injury lawyer is crucial when dealing with a truck accident claim.

But insurance companies aren’t the only challenge. Trucking companies themselves are no strangers to legal battles. These businesses operate massive fleets. Even a small mistake by a truck driver can lead to deadly consequences.

And when a serious accident happens, trucking companies act fast. Many have what’s known as a “crash team,” which is a group of lawyers, investigators, and accident reconstruction experts who arrive at the scene immediately. Their goal is simple: protect the company. They may collect evidence, speak to police officers, and even try to shift blame away from their driver. This is why accident victims need strong legal support from a competent truck accident lawyer in San Antonio to fight back.

How Are Claims Handled When Multiple Parties Are Involved?

When an accident involves multiple liable parties, the process of seeking compensation becomes more complex. Each party’s insurance company may try to minimize their client’s responsibility to reduce the payout. This can lead to disputes and delays in receiving compensation.

In Texas, the law allows for comparative negligence, meaning that each party is held responsible for their percentage of fault in the accident. For example, if a trucking company is found to be 70% at fault and the truck driver 30% at fault, they would each be responsible for that portion of the damages. This means that the victim could collect compensation from both parties based on their share of liability.

How Filing a Claim Against Multiple Parties Works

Filing a claim against one party is already complicated, but when multiple parties are involved, things get even trickier. Each party may have separate insurance policies, and each insurer will try to minimize its own liability. They may argue over who is at fault, dragging out the process. This is why truck accident cases often require thorough investigations and legal expertise.

Victims may need to file multiple claims. For example, if the truck driver was negligent, a claim could be filed against their insurance. If the trucking company failed to maintain the truck, that could lead to a separate claim against them. If a defective part caused the accident, a product liability claim might be necessary.

Furthermore, when multiple parties are involved, insurance companies often play the blame game. One company may argue that another party is more responsible. Unfortunately, this can leave victims in a tough spot, as they now have to wait for several months or even years for a fair settlement.

An experienced lawyer can help cut through this confusion, making sure insurance companies don’t get away with lowballing victims or avoiding responsibility altogether.