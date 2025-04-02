Mecum Auctions Sponsors Monterey Motorsports Festival for Car Week

Mecum Auctions, host of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, is again a major sponsor and supporter of the Monterey Motorsports Festival, as it returns to the peninsula during Car Week. Reflecting its stature, Mecum will have a significant presence, populating its own dedicated area with an array of cars curated to appeal to everybody.

The 2025 Monterey Motorsports Festival takes place at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center on Saturday, August 16, from 2 PM to 10 PM. The event is promising to represent all the major segments of the automotive scene, from hypercars to overland vehicles and everything in between.

“Mecum reflects all the current trends in car culture through its prolific auction activities,” said Adam Langsbard, Managing Director of Monterey Motorsports Festival. “Having Mecum as a valued partner, with staff who work on the front lines of the ever-changing automotive landscape, really helps to make Monterey Motorsports Festival more relevant and a more exciting destination for attendees by ensuring they can see the latest and greatest trend-setting machines, both old and new.”

This year’s event will occupy almost 22 acres of the festival grounds, providing visitors with a full day of entertainment. On display will be a must-see collection of classic and modern cars showcasing a variety of show-stoppers from around the world. In keeping with its philosophy of One Culture. All Cars, visitors will be able to view curated displays featuring the best hypercars, supercars, American muscle, lowriders, race cars, overland and 4-wheelers, JDM, European, EV, motorcycles and even heavy machinery.

Additionally, the Festival will provide live music and entertainment into the night plus a VIP area, the new Vino & Vibes winetasting experience, and so much more. Families can enjoy the day together thanks to the fun and safe area for children of all ages called the GBA Kids Zone, where kids can enjoy mini car races, obstacle courses, hosted games, and more. An impressive variety of international food and beverages will also be available at the event, ensuring this is an all-you-could-need event for automotive enthusiasts.

Mecum Auctions has been hosting its live-auction event during Monterey Car Week for more than 15 years and will bring 600 vehicles and 100 motorcycles to the auction block at the Monterey Hyatt Regency Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course this August 14-18. Founded by company President Dana Mecum in 1988, Mecum is headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin, and hosts large-scale collector car auctions all over the country throughout the entire calendar year, including The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® held each January in Kissimmee, Florida.