Pulsiv to launch the world’s coolest-operating high power USB-C modules for installed applications at PCIM 2025

Pulsiv, the UK innovator of power electronics technology, will release a

series of world-leading 65-70W USB-C modules on booth #250 in Hall 6 at

Europe’s foremost power electronics exhibition & conference, PCIM

<https://pcim.mesago.com/ events/en.html> in Nuremberg, Germany from 6-8 May

2025.

Developed specifically for installed applications such as wall sockets,

desks and furniture, these ultra-compact and fully assembled modules achieve

the world’s lowest operating temperature of just 32°C (max) above ambient

with an industry leading efficiency 97.34% and zero inrush current.

This groundbreaking achievement has solved all of the challenges relating to

heat, size and safety for such applications and can operate at full load for

more than 8 hours continuously where thermal stability is achieved. The

modules combine Pulsiv OSMIUM optimized PFC technology with an industry

standard QR flyback to safely deliver 65W or 70W (MacBook-compatible) and

are available in an ultra-compact cube or flat module form factor.

At the show, visit booth #250 in Hall 6 to talk with Pulsiv power

electronics experts or for more information, visit www.pulsiv.com

<https://www.pulsiv.com/>

About Pulsiv

Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented

new and intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency.

Located in Cambridge (UK) and Plymouth (UK), we design and develop

world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power supplies and solar

energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique

power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial

devices while also enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the

world.

Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and reduce

overall energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more

reliable, and less harmful to the environment. Our team combines expertise

in scientific research, intellectual property, product design,

semiconductors, consumer devices, sales, marketing, and distribution to

deliver best-in-class products that can be successfully deployed on a global

scale.

