Conduent Recognized as General Motors’ 2024 Supplier of the Year

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business
solutions and services provider, has been named a 2024 Supplier of the Year
by General Motors at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix,
Arizona.
“There is no greater testament to a successful partnership than recognition
from a valued client,” said Mike McDaniel, Group President, Commercial
Solutions at Conduent. “We are honored to receive this award for the third
time. This achievement reflects our team’s deep understanding of GM’s
business, delivery of strong business outcomes, and our long-lasting
collaboration with the GM team. This award is the result of two great teams
working seamlessly together.”
About GM’s Supplier of the Year Awards
GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their
execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A
global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an
organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s
core values and ambitious goals.
“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top
global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and
resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff
Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping
bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles
to market for GM customers.”
This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the
Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.
About Conduent
Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the
commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable
outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The
Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine
learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical
solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000
associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s
solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to
enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and
reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways
including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments
annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually,
empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and
processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at
www.conduent.com.
About General Motors
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging
advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars,
trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a
broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s
widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at
GM.com.
