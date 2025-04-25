Conduent Recognized as General Motors’ 2024 Supplier of the Year

Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business

solutions and services provider, has been named a 2024 Supplier of the Year

by General Motors at GM’s 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Phoenix,

Arizona.

“There is no greater testament to a successful partnership than recognition

from a valued client,” said Mike McDaniel, Group President, Commercial

Solutions at Conduent. “We are honored to receive this award for the third

time. This achievement reflects our team’s deep understanding of GM’s

business, delivery of strong business outcomes, and our long-lasting

collaboration with the GM team. This award is the result of two great teams

working seamlessly together.”

About GM’s Supplier of the Year Awards

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their

execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A

global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an

organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s

core values and ambitious goals.

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top

global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and

resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff

Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping

bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles

to market for GM customers.”

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the

Year list. For more information, visit news.gm.com.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the

commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable

outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The

Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine

learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical

solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000

associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s

solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to

enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and

reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways

including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments

annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually,

empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and

processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at

www.conduent.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging

advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars,

trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a

broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s

widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at

GM.com.