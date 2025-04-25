What Happens if You’re Injured by a Defective Vehicle Part?

Vehicle defects are more common than many people realize. Millions of cars are recalled each year due to safety-related defects. When a vehicle part fails, the consequences can be severe—leading to accidents, injuries, or even death.

There are numerous cases of car accidents due to defective products in Chicago. If you’re a victim of one you, will need legal assistance, as Illinois’ laws are pretty complicated.

A top-rated car accident attorney in Chicago can help you navigate the complexities of your case, mainly if you’re dealing with a defect that has caused significant injury.

This article explains your rights, how to identify responsibility, and what steps you should take if you’re hurt.

Common Types of Defective Vehicle Parts

Several vehicle parts can malfunction, leading to dangerous situations. Some of the most common defects include:

Brakes and Brake Systems : A defective brake system can result in a vehicle failing to stop, increasing the risk of a collision.

Airbags and Seatbelts : Airbags that fail to deploy or seatbelts that don’t latch properly can prevent passengers from being protected during a crash.

Steering Components : Defective steering parts may cause drivers to lose vehicle control.

Tires and Wheels : A burst tire or faulty wheel can lead to sudden loss of control, especially at high speeds.

Accelerator or Throttle Issues : If the accelerator gets stuck or malfunctions, the vehicle can accelerate uncontrollably.

Electrical Systems and Ignition Switches : A faulty ignition switch can cause the engine to shut off while driving, resulting in a dangerous loss of power.

Each of these defects has the potential to cause accidents and harm, which is why manufacturers are required to ensure their parts are safe and functional.

Identifying Liability: Who Can Be Held Responsible?

If a defective vehicle part injures you, it’s essential to identify who is responsible. The primary parties that could be held liable include:

The Manufacturer of the Defective Part : If the defect originates from the part itself, the manufacturer is usually to blame.

The Vehicle Manufacturer : If the manufacturer installed the defective part, they may also be held responsible.

Dealerships or Distributors : If a defective part is sold to you, the dealership or distributor may be partially responsible, mainly if they failed to warn you of the risk.

Auto Repair Shops : If the defect occurred due to improper installation by an auto repair shop, they might be liable for the damages.

Legal Basis for a Claim

If a defective vehicle part injures you, you may have a valid claim under product liability law. Three main types of defects can lead to a successful claim:

Manufacturing Defect: This occurs when a flaw develops in a part during production.

Design Defect : This happens if the part’s design makes it unsafe.

Failure to Warn : A manufacturer can be held responsible if they fail to provide adequate warnings or instructions for safely using a part.

Additionally, negligence and breach of warranty may apply, depending on the case’s specifics.

Steps to Take After the Injury

If a defective vehicle part injures you, you must act quickly to protect your rights. Here are some steps you should follow:

Seek Medical Attention Immediately : Your health is the priority, so see a doctor as soon as possible. Preserve the Defective Part or Vehicle : If possible, keep the defective part or vehicle in its current state to serve as evidence. Document Everything : Take photos of the defect, the damage, and your injuries. Keep all medical records and receipts. Avoid Repairing the Vehicle : Don’t fix the defect before a legal inspection. It could be critical to your case. Consult an Attorney : A skilled attorney will help you understand your rights and guide you through the claims process.

Types of Compensation You May Be Entitled To

If a defective vehicle part injures you, you may be entitled to various types of compensation:

Medical Expenses : This includes the costs of treatment and ongoing medical care.

Lost Wages : If your injuries prevent you from working, you can receive compensation for lost income.

Pain and Suffering : Compensation for the physical and emotional toll of the injury.

Property Damage : You can seek repair reimbursement if a defect damages your vehicle.

Punitive Damages : In rare cases of gross negligence, you may be awarded punitive damages as a form of punishment to the responsible party.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A lawyer specializing in personal injury or product liability cases can be crucial to your success. They will investigate the defect, gather evidence, and determine who is at fault. They may also work with experts, such as engineers, to establish that the defect caused the accident. If necessary, your lawyer will represent you in court and negotiate with insurers to ensure you receive fair compensation.

Real-World Examples of Defective Part Lawsuits

Numerous high-profile cases have involved defective vehicle parts. For example, the Takata Airbag Recall affected millions of vehicles worldwide when airbags deployed with excessive force, causing injuries and deaths.

Similarly, the GM Ignition Switch Defect led to a massive recall and significant compensation for victims after faulty ignition switches caused numerous crashes.

Conclusion

Injuries caused by defective vehicle parts can have serious consequences, and understanding your rights is essential. If you believe a faulty part caused your injury, acting quickly and seeking professional legal advice will ensure the best possible outcome for your case.