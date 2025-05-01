Argotec and Miru Unveil Largest Electrochromic Sunroof Window in Automotive Industry Milestone

Leading smart window technology creator Miru Smart Technologies (“Miru”) has introduced one of the world’s largest electrochromic sunroof window devices for the automotive industry. Made possible with Argotec advanced thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) interlayer films, this achievement demonstrates the scalability and commercial value of their cutting-edge, sustainable window solution in next generation vehicle design.

As a major leap forward for both the smart glass and automotive industries, Miru’s dynamic electrochromic technology (“eWindows”) is combined with Argotec optically clear polymer film into a compound-curved electrochromic window prototype measuring 1.5 m x 1.6 m. The increased size makes it an ideal solution for automotive applications such as panoramic sunroofs, expansive glazing, and other window components.

“Our partnership with Miru continues to push the boundaries of material science and innovation,” said James Kidwell, Technical Leader for Argotec Smart Glass.

“By leveraging Argotec’s high-performance TPU interlayer technology in eWindows, we are setting the standards in the automotive industry for smart, energy-efficient glazing solutions that enhance performance, sustainability and user experience,” added Tom Niziolek, Commercial Leader for Argotec Smart Glass

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between our teams, and represents a defining moment for electrochromic technology, particularly in the automotive sector,” said Curtis Berlinguette, Chief Executive Officer at Miru. “The successful scale and performance of our dynamic sunroof prototype shows that electrochromic glazing is not just a concept – it is a commercially viable solution that can enhance vehicle design and efficiency.”

Argotec, a Mativ brand, has long set the standard in advanced resin extrusion for emerging smart glass technologies. This partnership with Miru highlights their impact on the automotive sector, where sustainable materials and design flexibility are critical in both production and end use.

For Miru, this achievement marks another step in its rapid growth trajectory, building on technology advancements at its Showcase Plant in Finland. The company is actively expanding production capabilities for large-format eWindows, further strengthening electrochromic applications for the automotive and building sectors. The collaboration between Miru and Argotec was previously showcased at Glasstec 2024.

Electrochromic technology is at the forefront of the automotive industry’s push toward intelligent and energy-efficient design. The eWindows developed by Miru and Argotec offer several key advantages:

eWindows adjust light levels to reduce glare and unwanted reflections. Optimized vehicle performance: eWindows control solar heat entering the cabin, improving energy efficiency and extending vehicle range.

eWindows control solar heat entering the cabin, improving energy efficiency and extending vehicle range. Elevated driving experience: eWindows meets consumer and regulatory demands for curved, neutral-color, low-haze, energy-efficient glass.

Miru and Argotec will continue to collaborate on refining the performance and scalability of eWindows, with a shared vision of shaping the future of smart automotive glazing. Samples of the eWindows will be on display at the upcoming Glass Performance Days 2025 in Tampere, Finland.

About Argotec

Founded in 1988, Argotec is the global leader in engineered polymer films. Argotec provides unparalleled extrusion capability, capacity, and quality controls to support businesses across the globe. Argotec films are a critical component in a wide variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, aviation, building & construction, medical, dental, consumer goods, graphics, renewable energy, safety & defense, and more. From surface and paint protection to smart glass and wound care, Argotec innovates everyday products. To learn more, visit argotec.com.

About Miru Smart Technologies

Miru Smart Technologies develops electrochromic windows (“eWindows”) for the transportation and architectural sectors. Miru eWindows transform static glass into dynamic, responsive systems, disrupting industry standards with high performance, aesthetic and functionality. Miru is paving the way for the next generation of energy-efficient window technologies, with the vision to enhance the well-being of people and our planet. Learn more at mirucorp.com.