Tekion Launches AI Agents on Its Platform, Boosting Business Value for Automotive Retail

Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem, announced today the next evolution of its AI-powered platform with the introduction of Tekion AI Agents. Building on the success of Tekion AI Copilot for Service, first unveiled at NADA 2025, Tekion plans to launch a first-of-its-kind suite of AI Agents for the automotive industry, starting with Tekion AI Agent for Service.

Tekion AI Agents represent the next evolution of AI within Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) platform, designed to move beyond assistance into full workflow automation. It functions as an autonomous AI solution that executes tasks and actions on behalf of users and organizations. AI Copilot streamlined communication between technicians, service advisors, and customers which was a great first step for AI adoption. Tekion AI Agents take action—handling complex service processes end-to-end with minimal manual input. Tekion AI Agent for Service is the first in a broader suite of AI-driven solutions, automating key workflows such as identifying necessary repairs, initiating approvals, and coordinating next steps, all while ensuring the right level of oversight.

“AI is at the core of Tekion’s vision to modernize and transform automotive retail,” said Jay Vijayan, Founder & CEO of Tekion. “Tekion AI is a Machine Learning Model (ML)-agnostic, Large Language Model (LLM)-agnostic, and vendor-agnostic AI engine that seamlessly integrates both Generative and Predictive AI models. This flexibility allows a seamless switch between models, ensuring the best results for our customers. Tekion AI is backed by a business context-rich, unified Data Layer that enables seamless adaptation to the rapidly evolving AI landscape. With Tekion AI Agents, we’re moving beyond insights to real action—automating workflows, enhancing efficiency, and empowering dealership teams to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Dealers are seeing real value, and this is just the beginning of what Tekion AI will bring to the industry.”

Customer feedback:

“Tekion AI is revolutionizing our service department by allowing our advisors to focus more on customers and less on manual processes,” said Finley Ewing IV, CEO of Ewing Automotive Group, one of the early adopters of Tekion AI. “Seeing AI recognize deferred recommendations, track mileage since the last service and proactively surface insights is beyond impressive. This level of automation not only helps technicians and advisors sell valuable services – it ultimately leads to safer cars on the road. We’re excited for what’s next with Tekion AI Agents, taking automation even further to enhance both the customer and dealership experience.”

How Tekion AI Agent for Service Transforms Dealerships:

Seamless Task Execution – Automates end-to-end workflows, reducing manual intervention.

– Automates end-to-end workflows, reducing manual intervention. Enhanced Customer Interactions – Provides real-time, AI-driven service updates and approvals.

– Provides real-time, AI-driven service updates and approvals. Increased Efficiency – Cuts down on administrative tasks, allowing advisors to spend more time with customers.

– Cuts down on administrative tasks, allowing advisors to spend more time with customers. Improved Profitability – Reduces bottlenecks, enhances upsell opportunities, and drives operational success.

Tekion AI: A Vertical AI Solution for Automotive

Tekion AI Agents are part of Tekion AI, a broader Vertical AI initiative designed to revolutionize automotive retail operations across all departments. Unlike traditional AI tools focused on siloed tasks, Tekion AI Agents proactively execute dealership workflows end-to-end, ensuring real-time collaboration and process automation. The introduction of AI Agent for Service is just the beginning of many more to come.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.