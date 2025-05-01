Gatik to Accelerate Mass Production of SAE Level 4 (L4) Production-Ready Autonomous Trucks, Built on NVIDIA In-Vehicle Compute

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, today announced it will develop and deploy NVIDIA DRIVE AGX in-vehicle compute architecture across its fleet of class 6 and class 7 Freight-Only (driverless) vehicles. This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of Level 4 autonomous trucks at scale across new markets for Gatik’s Fortune 500 customers including Walmart, Kroger and Tyson Foods.

“We are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA and integrate their world-class expertise and groundbreaking technology into Isuzu’s Production-Ready Vehicle Platform, as we enter our next phase of commercial growth,” said Gautam Narang, CEO of Gatik. “NVIDIA’s next-generation computing architecture will provide critical support to the onboard AI-processing necessary for deploying Gatik’s Freight-Only operations safely, and at scale. This partnership builds on our existing collaboration with Isuzu North America Corporation, and marks a significant step forward in our mission to commercialize a safe, scalable, and efficient autonomous transportation service across the middle-mile.”

Specifically, Gatik, will use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX accelerated by the DRIVE Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC) to serve as the AI brain for these next-generation self-driving trucks. Now shipping to the global transportation market, the automotive-grade DRIVE AGX Thor, which runs on the safety-certified DriveOS operating system, is built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Packing up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of high-performance compute, DRIVE AGX Thor helps enable the development and deployment of safe, autonomous trucks and other vehicles at scale.

“The combination of our AI-driven solutions and Gatik’s autonomous technology that’s purpose built for the middle mile will help tackle the trucking industry’s challenges such as rising e-commerce demand, driver shortages, and operational costs – while enabling a smarter, more sustainable transportation ecosystem,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “Our automotive-grade DRIVE AGX platform built on the DRIVE Thor SoC delivers the massive compute power essential for secure and reliable autonomous operations, making roads safer and logistics more efficient, at scale.”

Gatik’s strategic development efforts with NVIDIA build on the company’s existing long-term collaboration with Isuzu North America Corporation. Isuzu North America Corporation and Gatik have been working together since 2021 to accelerate the development of autonomous driving solutions. Since 2024, Gatik and Isuzu North America Corporation have worked collaboratively with an aim to commercialize Freight-Only (driverless) operations at scale. Gatik’s Freight-Only vehicles will be equipped with Gatik’s industry-leading autonomous technology and NVIDIA accelerated compute to safely scale Freight-Only operations for Gatik’s customers.

Gatik’s collaborations, including those with Isuzu North America Corporation and NVIDIA, represent a significant development in commercializing autonomous trucking at scale. The production and deployment of Gatik’s Freight-Only vehicles will enable the company to address the acute needs and expectations of its customers including Walmart, Tyson Foods and Kroger and serve their end consumers with higher frequency, and lower costs.

About Gatik

Gatik AI Inc., the leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, is revolutionizing B2B supply chains by enabling safe, consistent, high-frequency freight movement. Gatik’s AI-Driven Autonomy is transforming short-haul logistics for Fortune 500 retailers, and in 2021 the company launched the world’s first driverless commercial transportation service with Walmart. Gatik’s medium-duty autonomous trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, and Ontario. Gatik partners with industry leaders including Isuzu Motors, NVIDIA, Cummins, Ryder, and Goodyear. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and Toronto.