Pulsiv announce the world’s lowest temperature 65-70W USB-C modules for installed applications

Pulsiv, the UK innovator of power electronics technology, announce the

release of a series of 65W-70W USB-C modules. Aimed at installed applications such as

wall sockets, desks, and furniture, these ultra-compact and fully assembled modules

achieve the world’s lowest operating temperature of just 32°C above ambient with an

industry leading efficiency 97.34%.

The problem

USB-C charging in wall sockets, desks, and furniture typically offer power levels of 15-

30W and often struggle to handle multiple devices and/or fast charging. Limitations on

physical size and natural airflow cause higher power solutions at 45W-65W to reach

temperature levels in excess of 80°C above ambient causing the power supply to either

reduce the power to 15W, or in many cases, cut off altogether.

The solution

Pulsiv’s fully assembled USB-C modules have solved all the challenges relating to heat,

size and safety, making it the only suitable solution for installed applications. It

combines Pulsiv OSMIUM optimized PFC technology with an industry standard QR

flyback to safely deliver 65W or 70W (MacBook compatible). Available in an ultra-

compact cube or flat module form factor, this GaN-optimised design can operate

continuously for more than 8 hours at 100% load and never exceed 32°C above

ambient. Furthermore, due to its unique and patented switching method, there is zero

inrush current – eliminating the problems caused by power outages where multiple

USB-C wall sockets have been installed in a single location.

Pulsiv’s Chief Product Officer, Dr Tim Moore has been managing the development of

the modules and comments: “USB-C provides a common interface for all consumers,

but combining convenient and fast charging is technically very challenging for

manufacturers of installed applications. Many customers we’ve engaged with have

expressed their concerns regarding the managing of heat when looking to adopt

higher power levels, especially in wall sockets where space is limited and safety

regulations are stringent. Our fully assembled modules provide a fast and easy

method for companies to integrate USB-C fast charging at 65-70W without the need

for managing the entire manufacturing process. It’s thanks to Pulsiv OSMIUM

technology that we’ve become the first company in the world to solve this problem

and deliver the only suitable solution for installed applications which can operate for

extended periods while maintaining an ultra-low temperature. We know that this is

an exciting and rapidly growing market which promises to change how we think

about the charging of mobile phones and laptops and will redefine the fast charging

of domestic appliances and gardening tools.”

Specification:

Input voltage range: 210 – 264VAC (110V available upon request)

Output voltage: 5V – 20VDC

Output power: 65W or 70W MacBook compatible

Switching frequency: 125kHz

Peak efficiency: 97.34%

USB-C connectors: 1C or 2C

Charging protocols: PD3.1, QC4.0, BC1.2, PPS

EMC compliance: Pass

Module dimensions: Cube = 36mm x 36mm x 40mm

Flat = 55mm x 37mm x 25mm

Design flexibility

The fully assembled modules are suitable for all volumes, rapid prototyping, and for

companies who have limitations on electronics design, layout, and manufacturing. For

companies looking to develop their own solution, a reference design is available to

download from the website which includes a datasheet, schematic, and bill of

materials where alternative components can be selected if required.

Reliability

In addition to the reliability advantages of operating at lower temperatures, Pulsiv

OSMIUM technology offers a unique method for managing the AC to DC conversion

process. The HVDC it produces for the secondary stage operates at 200V instead of the

400V typically seen by other topologies. This enables the exclusive option to replace

traditional wet aluminium capacitors with dry polymer alternatives which extends

lifetime to 25 years.

More information & where to buy

More information can be found on www.pulsiv.com which includes datasheets, 3D

models, and different variants. Pre-orders for samples and production quantities are

being accepted throughout the company’s distribution network which will also include

DigiKey & Farnell.

Custom solutions

Custom module designs can be considered with little to no upfront NRE and subject to

specification and/or minimum order quantities. Options for customisation include

different module form factors, alternative or extended input voltage ranges, and

different combinations of USB connectors. For more information on custom solutions,

please contact Pulsiv directly.

Other power levels

A 240W USB-C module is also planned for release towards the end of 2025 with

interested customers encouraged to engage with Pulsiv’s engineering team to help

determine the final specification. Other power levels including 100W and 140W can

also be considered under the same guidelines as the custom solutions.

About Pulsiv

Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented new and

intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency. Located in Cambridge (UK) and

Plymouth (UK), we design and develop world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power

supplies and solar energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique

power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial devices while also

enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the world.

Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and reduce overall

energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more reliable, and less harmful to the

environment. Our team combines expertise in scientific research, intellectual property,

product design, semiconductors, consumer devices, sales, marketing, and distribution to

deliver best-in-class products that can be successfully deployed on a global scale.

www.pulsiv.com