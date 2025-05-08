Pulsiv announce the world’s lowest temperature 65-70W USB-C modules for installed applications

Pulsiv, the UK innovator of power electronics technology, announce the
release of a series of 65W-70W USB-C modules. Aimed at installed applications such as
wall sockets, desks, and furniture, these ultra-compact and fully assembled modules
achieve the world’s lowest operating temperature of just 32°C above ambient with an
industry leading efficiency 97.34%.
The problem
USB-C charging in wall sockets, desks, and furniture typically offer power levels of 15-
30W and often struggle to handle multiple devices and/or fast charging. Limitations on
physical size and natural airflow cause higher power solutions at 45W-65W to reach
temperature levels in excess of 80°C above ambient causing the power supply to either
reduce the power to 15W, or in many cases, cut off altogether.
The solution
Pulsiv’s fully assembled USB-C modules have solved all the challenges relating to heat,
size and safety, making it the only suitable solution for installed applications. It
combines Pulsiv OSMIUM optimized PFC technology with an industry standard QR
flyback to safely deliver 65W or 70W (MacBook compatible). Available in an ultra-
compact cube or flat module form factor, this GaN-optimised design can operate
continuously for more than 8 hours at 100% load and never exceed 32°C above
ambient. Furthermore, due to its unique and patented switching method, there is zero
inrush current – eliminating the problems caused by power outages where multiple
USB-C wall sockets have been installed in a single location.
Pulsiv’s Chief Product Officer, Dr Tim Moore has been managing the development of
the modules and comments: “USB-C provides a common interface for all consumers,
but combining convenient and fast charging is technically very challenging for
manufacturers of installed applications. Many customers we’ve engaged with have
expressed their concerns regarding the managing of heat when looking to adopt
higher power levels, especially in wall sockets where space is limited and safety
regulations are stringent. Our fully assembled modules provide a fast and easy
method for companies to integrate USB-C fast charging at 65-70W without the need
for managing the entire manufacturing process. It’s thanks to Pulsiv OSMIUM
technology that we’ve become the first company in the world to solve this problem
and deliver the only suitable solution for installed applications which can operate for
extended periods while maintaining an ultra-low temperature. We know that this is
an exciting and rapidly growing market which promises to change how we think
about the charging of mobile phones and laptops and will redefine the fast charging
of domestic appliances and gardening tools.”
Specification:
Input voltage range: 210 – 264VAC (110V available upon request)
Output voltage: 5V – 20VDC
Output power: 65W or 70W MacBook compatible
Switching frequency: 125kHz
Peak efficiency: 97.34%
USB-C connectors: 1C or 2C
Charging protocols: PD3.1, QC4.0, BC1.2, PPS
EMC compliance: Pass
Module dimensions: Cube = 36mm x 36mm x 40mm
Flat = 55mm x 37mm x 25mm
Design flexibility
The fully assembled modules are suitable for all volumes, rapid prototyping, and for
companies who have limitations on electronics design, layout, and manufacturing. For
companies looking to develop their own solution, a reference design is available to
download from the website which includes a datasheet, schematic, and bill of
materials where alternative components can be selected if required.
Reliability
In addition to the reliability advantages of operating at lower temperatures, Pulsiv
OSMIUM technology offers a unique method for managing the AC to DC conversion
process. The HVDC it produces for the secondary stage operates at 200V instead of the
400V typically seen by other topologies. This enables the exclusive option to replace
traditional wet aluminium capacitors with dry polymer alternatives which extends
lifetime to 25 years.
More information & where to buy
More information can be found on www.pulsiv.com which includes datasheets, 3D
models, and different variants. Pre-orders for samples and production quantities are
being accepted throughout the company’s distribution network which will also include
DigiKey & Farnell.
Custom solutions
Custom module designs can be considered with little to no upfront NRE and subject to
specification and/or minimum order quantities. Options for customisation include
different module form factors, alternative or extended input voltage ranges, and
different combinations of USB connectors. For more information on custom solutions,
please contact Pulsiv directly.
Other power levels
A 240W USB-C module is also planned for release towards the end of 2025 with
interested customers encouraged to engage with Pulsiv’s engineering team to help
determine the final specification. Other power levels including 100W and 140W can
also be considered under the same guidelines as the custom solutions.
About Pulsiv
Pulsiv was founded in 2013 by Dr Zaki Ahmed after he successfully patented new and
intelligent methods for improving power conversion efficiency. Located in Cambridge (UK) and
Plymouth (UK), we design and develop world-leading electronic solutions for AC to DC power
supplies and solar energy applications using a growing suite of over 85 patents. Our unique
power electronics technology can benefit billions of consumer and industrial devices while also
enhancing every photovoltaic installation around the world.
Our goal is to maximize performance, simplify thermal management, and reduce overall
energy waste enabling future products to become safer, more reliable, and less harmful to the
environment. Our team combines expertise in scientific research, intellectual property,
product design, semiconductors, consumer devices, sales, marketing, and distribution to
deliver best-in-class products that can be successfully deployed on a global scale.
www.pulsiv.com
